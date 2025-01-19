Yeah, Glo!!! GloRilla Makes Her ‘SNL’ Debut On Dave Chappelle Hosted Episode

2024 was the year of GloRilla and she’s already starting 2025 off with a bang.

The Memphis-born rapper kicked off Saturday Night Live‘s 50th anniversary season with performances of her hits “Yeah, Glo!”, “Let Her Cook” and “Whatcha Kno About Me.” The episode was hosted by comedic legend Dave Chappelle.

GloRilla is gearing up for her first Grammys appearance and is nominated for two awards: Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Yeah, Glo!” No performers for music’s biggest night have been announced yet so it’s unclear if big G-L-O will take the stage but it could be likely.

Her first album Glorious was one of the most anticipated releases of 2024 and spawned several viral hits. She also opened up for Megan Thee Stallion’s sold-out Hot Girl Summer Tour and the pair released the summer smash “Wanna Be”. If she takes home gold on Feb. 2, it will be a full-circle comeback for the people’s champ, who some had written off as a one-hit wonder after the success of her first single “TGIF.”

GloRilla also took time in 2024 to give back. The femcee returned to her alma mater to donate $25,000 and was surprised with a media center named in her honor. She ended the year signing on the dotted line for her first commercial property in her hometown of Memphis.

In the meantime, Glo has been in the gym building her reputation as “the thickest.” She’s proving to all the slim girls that a little extra fitness can give them a perfect physique.

GloRilla will also likely win big at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards. The annual honors don’t take place until next month, but she’s a major favorite as this year’s most-nominated performer. Her six nominations include: Best Female Artist, Best Rap/Hip-hop Song, Best Music Video, Best Album, and Best Duo, Group or Collaboration for her work with Megan Thee Stallion.