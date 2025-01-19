For Your Viewing Pleasure: GloRilla Makes Her SNL Debut
Yeah, Glo!!! GloRilla Makes Her ‘SNL’ Debut On Dave Chappelle Hosted Episode
2024 was the year of GloRilla and she’s already starting 2025 off with a bang.
The Memphis-born rapper kicked off Saturday Night Live‘s 50th anniversary season with performances of her hits “Yeah, Glo!”, “Let Her Cook” and “Whatcha Kno About Me.” The episode was hosted by comedic legend Dave Chappelle.
GloRilla is gearing up for her first Grammys appearance and is nominated for two awards: Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Yeah, Glo!” No performers for music’s biggest night have been announced yet so it’s unclear if big G-L-O will take the stage but it could be likely.
Let Her Cook! GloRilla’s Victory Lap Continues After Taking Over 2024
Her first album Glorious was one of the most anticipated releases of 2024 and spawned several viral hits. She also opened up for Megan Thee Stallion’s sold-out Hot Girl Summer Tour and the pair released the summer smash “Wanna Be”. If she takes home gold on Feb. 2, it will be a full-circle comeback for the people’s champ, who some had written off as a one-hit wonder after the success of her first single “TGIF.”
GloRilla also took time in 2024 to give back. The femcee returned to her alma mater to donate $25,000 and was surprised with a media center named in her honor. She ended the year signing on the dotted line for her first commercial property in her hometown of Memphis.
In the meantime, Glo has been in the gym building her reputation as “the thickest.” She’s proving to all the slim girls that a little extra fitness can give them a perfect physique.
GloRilla will also likely win big at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards. The annual honors don’t take place until next month, but she’s a major favorite as this year’s most-nominated performer. Her six nominations include: Best Female Artist, Best Rap/Hip-hop Song, Best Music Video, Best Album, and Best Duo, Group or Collaboration for her work with Megan Thee Stallion.
- Chantel Christie Calls Out ‘Narcissistic’ Mom Jackie After Brutal ‘Basketball Wives’ Fight: ‘Y’all Know The TV Character, I Know The Mother’
- So Sad: Officials Confirm That Malcolm-Jamal Warner Was Swimming With His 8-Year-Old Daughter When He Drowned
- Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 103
-
Now, Tyler... Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets From ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ Premiere Weekend
-
Foul On The Play: Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Shut Down 'BBL Smell' Rumors Behind Breakup Speculation
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
New Couple??? Klay Thompson Seemingly Confirms Megan Thee Stallion Smithereens Smashing Speculation With PDA-Packed Pics
-
A'Timeee Was Had! Funniest Tweets, Memes, Videos & More From WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025
-
R.I.P. 'Cosby Show' Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner Passes Away At 54