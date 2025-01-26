Recording Artists

Travis Scott Steps Into The Wrestling Ring In The Visual For '4x4'

#BOSSIPSounds: Travis Scott Steps Into The Wrestling Ring In The Visual For '4×4' Produced By TayKeith

Published on January 26, 2025

Travis Scott - Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Travis Scott – Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

After teasing fans for the longest with snippets of “4×4”, Travis Scott releases the official video for the track.

Travis Scott is moving out of his Utopia era and into the next phase of his career. In recent months the Houston rapper has teased an upcoming single “4×4” on social media. As expected fans have begged for the single and Travis grandly premiered the track. During the College Football Playoff. Travis Scott performed “4×4” atop Atlanta’ Mercedes Benz Stadium days after teasing it on WWE’s first “Monday Night Row” on Netflix.

On Friday “4×4” finally hit streaming services with a better mix and more instrumentation for the ragers. After the release comes the signature next-level music video Travis Scott is known for. In the video, Travis dodges police, wins a wrestling “4×4” title, and of course, rages.

In addition to the song being released Travis dropped new merch with some pieces in support of the Los Angeles Fire Department. One of the tees features all of the LAFD locations on the back and is dope in its own right. Travis who is a Los Angeles resident promises the proceeds from the merch will go directly to the California Wildlife relief funds.

If you have been displaced by the fires you can find resources by clicking here.

You can watch the official visual for “4x” below.

Cactus Jack College Football Playoff Newsletter Tay Keith Travis Scott

