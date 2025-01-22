Recording Artists

Travis Scott Premiers '4x4' At The College Football Championship

Travis Scott Debuts ‘4×4’ During The College Football Championship Game Alongside ‘LAFD’ Merch Supporting California Wildfire Relief

Published on January 22, 2025

Travis Scott - Louis Vuitton - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025

Travis Scott – Source: WWD / Getty

During the College Football National Championship, Travis Scott debuted his new track “4×4” and merchandise benefiting Los Angeles Wildfire victims.

Travis Scott always seeks new ways to deliver products and picked the College Football National Championship game to debut his new song. Scott performed the song “4×4” from the top of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium during halftime with the beautiful city as his backdrop.

While Ohio State and Notre Dame took a break from the action, viewers enjoyed the prerecorded performance of the track teased on WWE’s “Monday Night Raw.”

According to TMZ, after the performance, Travis debuted new merch with the proceedings benefiting the California Wildfire Relief Fund. Fans can choose from an “LAFD” t-shirt or hoodie featuring a list of all the fire departments around Los Angeles.

The gear comes in Travis’ signature brown hue and doesn’t break the bank, so consumers can get the threads while also helping Los Angeles. You can pre-save “4×4” before its official release by clicking here; 100% of the proceeds from every sale will go to the California Wildfire Relief Fund and Direct Relief.

Grab the “LAFD” Cactus Jack-designed gear by heading to TravisScott.com.

Over 100K residents have been displaced from the wildfires that have claimed over 24 lives thus far. If you’ve been displaced, you can find shelter, clothing, and food resources by clicking here.

