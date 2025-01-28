Came In With A Boom: 2025’s Biggest Bombshell Moments So Far
We’re just one month into 2025, and we’ve already seen jaw-dropping moments that have shaken up the world, sparked legal battles, and ignited public controversies.
From high-profile performances that blurred the lines between music and politics to celebrity clashes that took a dramatic turn, the first few weeks of the year have kept us all on edge. Brace yourselves, and check out a roundup of the most shocking moments that have already defined 2025.
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
- Evelyn Lozada & Daughter Shaniece Hairston Slam Tiffney Cambridge Betrayal Buzz Again, Allege The Game’s Ex Was Only An ‘Associate’
- Here’s How Social Media Reacted To Shannon Sharpe Being Sued For $20 Million & Losing His ESPN Gig In The Same Week
Soulja Boy, Nelly, & Snoop Dogg Perform At Inauguration
Soulja Boy, Nelly, and Snoop Dogg faced major backlash from fans after it was revealed that they performed at events connected to President Donald Trump, igniting a fierce debate about the intersection of politics and entertainment. Both Soulja Boy and Snoop Dogg, who had previously been vocal critics of Trump, performed on Jan. 17 at the inaugural Crypto Ball, an event celebrating the inauguration of the President-elect.
As noted by Reuters, Trump did not attend the big bash, but over his campaign, he has promoted himself as the “crypto president” and formed alliances with crypto industry figures, promising to ease regulations and push for the widespread adoption of digital assets. Executives from major crypto platforms like Crypto.com, Kraken, and Exodus were among those who attended the ball.
Meanwhile, Nelly brought his signature smooth rap style to the Inaugural Liberty Ball on Jan. 20, held as a high-profile after-party following Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. His performance of timeless hits like “Hot in Herre” was a crowd favorite. However, the rappers were met with online criticism from fans who accused them of prioritizing money over political principles.
Many pointed to Trump’s controversial policies, including his executive orders aimed at dismantling DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs and his actions that weakened protections under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. For many fans, the performances felt like a betrayal, especially given the backdrop of Trump’s policies that many see as harmful to Black communities.
While Snoop has yet to speak on the controversy, Nelly and Soulja defended their performances. During an Instagram Live session on Monday, Soulja admitted flat-out that he was paid “a bag” to rap and dance for Trump.
“Them ni**as they paid me a bag, ni***a” the “Crank Dat” rapper shouted, according to a video obtained by The Shade Room.
“[Barack] Obama ain’t ever put no money in my pockets, ni**a. Kamala [Harris] ain’t never no money in my motherf**king pockets, ni**a. Trump put money in my pockets, ni**a… Did Kamala call my f**king phone? Did Obama call my motherf**king phone? Did any of y’all ni**as call my motherf**king phone?”
Nelly expressed his excitement about the performance in an interview with CBS News, saying he was “honored” to have been invited by the president and was eager to collaborate with Republicans on efforts to “unite” the country.
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
- Evelyn Lozada & Daughter Shaniece Hairston Slam Tiffney Cambridge Betrayal Buzz Again, Allege The Game’s Ex Was Only An ‘Associate’
- Here’s How Social Media Reacted To Shannon Sharpe Being Sued For $20 Million & Losing His ESPN Gig In The Same Week
Elon Musk’s Nazi Salute
Elon Musk ignited outrage online after he thanked voters at Trump’s victory rally at Capital One Arena on Monday for helping to make a second Trump presidency “happen,” using a gesture that many with common sense saw as a Nazi salute. After placing his right hand over his heart, Musk extended the same arm straight ahead and then repeated the motion for the crowd behind him. The video quickly went viral, drawing widespread backlash. In response, Musk moved swiftly to deny any Nazi reference, publicly rejecting the comparison just hours later.
In response, Musk posted on X:
“Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
- Evelyn Lozada & Daughter Shaniece Hairston Slam Tiffney Cambridge Betrayal Buzz Again, Allege The Game’s Ex Was Only An ‘Associate’
- Here’s How Social Media Reacted To Shannon Sharpe Being Sued For $20 Million & Losing His ESPN Gig In The Same Week
Drake Sues UMG For Defamation
On Jan. 15, Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), accusing the company of falsely attributing harmful statements to him, which he claims have damaged his reputation. The lawsuit centers around Kendrick Lamar’s track “Not Like Us,” in which the California rapper implies that Drake has a preference for “young” women, a line that Drake argues puts his character and career in jeopardy. The case wasn’t a small suit, either. Drake filed a federal defamation suit in New York, accusing UMG of promoting a “false and malicious narrative” through the song’s lyrics, which he claims unfairly portray him as a pedophile.
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
- Evelyn Lozada & Daughter Shaniece Hairston Slam Tiffney Cambridge Betrayal Buzz Again, Allege The Game’s Ex Was Only An ‘Associate’
- Here’s How Social Media Reacted To Shannon Sharpe Being Sued For $20 Million & Losing His ESPN Gig In The Same Week
Wendy Williams Denies Claims of Cognitive Impairment
On Jan.16, Wendy Williams made her first major public appearance since facing significant health and financial challenges. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, the iconic talk show host denied reports of cognitive impairment, which had surfaced previously. Williams was placed under court-ordered guardianship in 2022 due to concerns over her well-being and finances. In May 2023, it was reported that she had been diagnosed with early-onset dementia, specifically primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. However, in a legal filing submitted on November 12, 2024, Williams’ court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, stated that the 60-year-old TV personality had become “cognitively impaired” and was “permanently incapacitated” as a result of her ongoing battle with dementia.
However, Williams shut down the claim during her radio appearance. “I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison,” she told The Breakfast Club hosts.
“I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s.” The Hot Topics host explained about her current location. “There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”
Wendy Williams’ family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist in her efforts to exit her court-ordered guardianship. On Jan. 21, the family shared an update, revealing that part of the funds raised would be used to rehire legal representation from the law firm Schwartz Sladkus Reich Greenberg Atlas LLP (SSRGA). The firm, with lead attorneys Jason Atlas and Brett Nussbaum, will represent Alex Finnie in petitioning the court to address all issues related to Williams’ guardianship. A retainer fee of $20,000 will be submitted from the GoFundMe proceeds.
As of Jan. 27, the campaign had raised $43,727, still short of its $50,000 goal.
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
- Evelyn Lozada & Daughter Shaniece Hairston Slam Tiffney Cambridge Betrayal Buzz Again, Allege The Game’s Ex Was Only An ‘Associate’
- Here’s How Social Media Reacted To Shannon Sharpe Being Sued For $20 Million & Losing His ESPN Gig In The Same Week
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 105
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
-
Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
-
Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders' Bladder Cancer Announcement
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
-
Alexa, Play Vesta Williams ‘Congratulations’: Men Are Distraught Over Broadcast Bombshell Taylor Rooks’ Surprise Wedding & The Tweets Are Absolutely Hilarious