Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 79

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 79

Published on January 23, 2025

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals

Source: Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

 

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Trump’s shenanigan-filled Inauguration, Pharrell bringing dapper energy to his luxurious Louis Vuitton menswear show, Keke Palmer pressing SZA about Drake’s kissing abilities, GloRilla flaunting her crutesy cakes in a curve-caressing catsuit, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Chlöe Bailey making her return to the series after addressing her rumored Burna Boy baeship on The Breakfast Club.

The rumored couple had everyone buzzing after they were spotted partying together in Lagos, Nigeria during the Detty December celebrations.

Footage showed the pair all over one another in various locations without ever trying to be discrete about their boo’d up behavior.

Naturally, the ‘Have Mercy’ singer was peppered with questions about her Lagos love fest with Burna Boy during an appearance on The Breakfast Club.

“Nigeria was so beautiful,” she said, prompting laughter. “I had the best time.”

When asked directly if she’s in a relationship with Burna Boy, Chlöe refused to answer, saying, “I’m a grown woman.”

Taking to Instagram, she seemingly followed up with a snarky response by posting a video of herself gallivanting through the NYC streets set to Lakeyah’s “Mind Yo Business.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Saweetie delivering heat along with Rubi Rose and Jai Nice giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kianna Jay, Famous Ryleigh, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

