Classy Condolences: Ashanti Posts Tribute To Irv Gotti Despite Complicated Relationship

In the wake of the untimely passing of Irv Gotti, many wondered if the former First Lady of Murder, Inc., R&B singer Ashanti, would break her silence. And she finally did.

In a classy caption, the “Rock Wit U” songstress paid tribute to the late record producer while also acknowledging that the two had a complicated relationship at the time of his passing.

“I can’t believe things ended like this…and it makes me sad. We weren’t on the best terms the past few years but as I’ve always said, through our ups and downs I will forever be grateful for everything that you’ve done for me,” she said. “We made history and that will remain infinite. I’ve always respected your musical genius and ability to push me to be my best.”

She continued,

“All the greatness and positive things that came, far outweigh the dark and negative times.”

Many fans noted that her response showed true respect for Irv, despite the ways he’d disrespected her in recent years.

Irv’s allegations about their relationship, both professional and personal, circulated in the media for years and came to a head when the Murder, Inc. CEO took to BET in 2022 to tell the story of the now-defunct label. In episode three, aptly titled “Foolish,” Irv detailed how he came to fall in love with Ashanti…and what ultimately led to their split.

“We just finished sleeping together or whatever. I’m taking a shower, I’m in the shower, you know a ni**a creative after [sex]. I think of the whole track in the shower,” he said about Ashanti’s track “Happy” during the episode. “That record came about because of our energy.”

He went on to claim that he was hurt and blindsided by the singer’s first relationship with Nelly.

“We were together every day for like two years except the day she’s with Nelly.”

Ashanti, who declined to be part of the series, would later address the allegations during an interview of her own with Angie Martinez.

“Irv has flat-out lied about a lot of things,” Ashanti explained. “It’s weird. It’s very weird when you know you’re lying and you just keep lying. That’s where it becomes a little scary and a little mental. I’m trying to figure out what made him even say that. Was I there? I’m confused. I don’t remember this at all.”

Unfortunately, the former collaborators couldn’t work it out while he was still living. However, it was a kind showing of honor for Ashanti to send her condolences to Irv and his family.