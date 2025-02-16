Grande Game? #RHOP Cast Questions Karen Huger’s Rehab Stint & Absence From Reunion In New Clip

It has been quite the season for Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger and now her castmates are pouring salt into her wounds.

Fans of the show had already begun processing the news that the Grande Dame would not be part of this season’s reunion. In a new trailer for the highly anticipated episode, her castmates question the timing of her rehab stint.

Wendy Osefo kicks off the speculations by tying Karen’s decision to her upcoming sentencing for her DUI arrest.

“It’s kind of interesting that she’s doing it before her sentencing,” Wendy said. “And I’m wondering, ‘Is she doing it because she feels like she needs help, or is she doing it because she feels it will lighten the blow of the sentence?'”

This insinuation didn’t sit well with a few of the ladies, including RHOP newcomer, Stacey Rusch.

“Let’s give her grace. I’m just happy that she’s in recovery and taking care of herself,” Rusch said.

Still, the OG cast members including Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant, agreed that it was worth mentioning. Mia Thornton also chimed in to make it clear that she was on Karen’s side, but felt similarly to Wendy.

“Do I also feel that she’s going to rehab right now because she’s trying to lessen her sentence?” she asked before adding, “Absolutely.”

The ladies did take a moment to send love to the Grande Dame in her absence with Darby holding up a framed picture of Karen and saying,

“I had a feeling the Grande Dame would not be present today. She’s here in white.”

The shade of it all. Truly.

This season was certainly one for the books as newcomers came to fill the voids left by Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard Bassett and the mess was never-ending. It’s unclear whether the Grande Dame will be able to maintain her resident spot as the queen of Potomac next season but we’ll be raising our glasses to her nonetheless.