Ooh La La Laaa: Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Are Reuniting For Special ‘Diaspora Calling!’ Set Featuring Doechii, Busta Rhymes & More At Jazz In The Gardens 2025

Jazz In The Gardens is BACK and more star-studded than ever with headliner Lauryn Hill reuniting with Wyclef for a special Diaspora Calling! set featuring special guest Doechii, YG Marley, Busta Rhymes, Samara Cyn, Foggieraw, Mannywellz, and Zion Marley.

Presented by the City of Miami Gardens, the 18th Annual celebration is set to return on Saturday, March 8th, and Sunday, March 9th, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium with headliners Toni Braxton and New Edition along with an impressive lineup including Kem, Ja Rule, Xscape, Dru Hill, Coco Jones, Beenie Man, Tye Tribbett, and more.

Check out the full lineup below:

Following a successful 2024, the buzzy music festival will once again be produced by the Black Promoters Collective which continues to deliver quality live entertainment for diverse audiences across the country.

“We are thrilled to host the 18th Anniversary of Jazz in the Gardens and welcome visitors from near and far to our city,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris. “This milestone is a testament to the enduring impact this festival has on our community. It brings people together, enriches the quality of life for our residents and visitors, and stimulates our economy. We look forward to this celebration of creativity and culture, together, in the City of Miami Gardens.”

For those who haven’t experienced JITG (yet), it’s quite the vibe with beautiful people, delicious eats, and culture-rich vendors in Miami’s largest predominately Black city.

“With Hip-Hop heavyweights like Jeezy, Lil Kim, and Scarface, R&B stars like Maxwell, Summer Walker, and Jazmine Sullivan, as well as a sprinkle of Gospel and Afrobeats thanks to Kirk Franklin and Davido, the 17th annual JITG was one of the best yet,” wrote hometown paper The Miami Herald about last year’s fest.

To cop tix to JITG, click here.