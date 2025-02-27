Entertainment

Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Set To Reunite At Jazz In The Gardens 2025

Ooh La La Laaa: Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Are Reuniting For Special ‘Diaspora Calling!’ Set Featuring Doechii, Busta Rhymes & More At Jazz In The Gardens 2025

Published on February 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ms. Lauryn Hill And The Fugees Performs At Oakland Arena

Source: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

 

Jazz In The Gardens is BACK and more star-studded than ever with headliner Lauryn Hill reuniting with Wyclef for a special Diaspora Calling! set featuring special guest Doechii, YG Marley, Busta Rhymes, Samara Cyn, Foggieraw, Mannywellz, and Zion Marley.

Presented by the City of Miami Gardens, the 18th Annual celebration is set to return on Saturday, March 8th, and Sunday, March 9th, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium with headliners Toni Braxton and New Edition along with an impressive lineup including Kem, Ja Rule, Xscape, Dru Hill, Coco Jones, Beenie Man, Tye Tribbett, and more.

Check out the full lineup below:

Following a successful 2024, the buzzy music festival will once again be produced by the Black Promoters Collective which continues to deliver quality live entertainment for diverse audiences across the country.

“We are thrilled to host the 18th Anniversary of Jazz in the Gardens and welcome visitors from near and far to our city,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris.

“This milestone is a testament to the enduring impact this festival has on our community. It brings people together, enriches the quality of life for our residents and visitors, and stimulates our economy. We look forward to this celebration of creativity and culture, together, in the City of Miami Gardens.”

For those who haven’t experienced JITG (yet), it’s quite the vibe with beautiful people, delicious eats, and culture-rich vendors in Miami’s largest predominately Black city.

“With Hip-Hop heavyweights like Jeezy, Lil Kim, and Scarface, R&B stars like Maxwell, Summer Walker, and Jazmine Sullivan, as well as a sprinkle of Gospel and Afrobeats thanks to Kirk Franklin and Davido, the 17th annual JITG was one of the best yet,” wrote hometown paper The Miami Herald about last year’s fest.

To cop tix to JITG, click here.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Doechii Lauryn Hill New Edition Newsletter Toni Braxton

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News

Seen On The #RHOA Scene: Haute Housewives Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Support Drew Sidora’s ‘Run’ ATL Premiere

2025 US Open - Day 4

Racket Talk: Taylor Townsend Whoops The White Tears Out Of Salty Sore Loser Jelena Ostapenko Who Said TT ‘Has No Education’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

eHBCU Is In Session: HBCU President Dr. D’Wayne Edwards Is Digitally Redefining Black Excellence In Education [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close