Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 84

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by RHOP star Karen Huger being sentenced to a year behind bars for DUI crash, Jurnee going viral for flaunting her Smolletts at NAACP Image Awards, Coco Jones finally confirming her Cavalier canoodleship with Donovan Mitchell, Will Smith causing commotion with a spicy kiss, Drake canceling the remaining dates on his Australia and New Zealand Tour, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Teyana Taylor making her return to the series after dropping her sexy Victoria Secret lingerie collection.

The exclusive ‘Edit’ collection features bold looks including a satin slip dress, lace demi bra, mesh tank top, v-string panties, leggings, and more curated by Taylor who also served as director and stylist of the campaign.

“It was literally a dream of mine to be able to work with Victoria’s Secret,” said Taylor in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. “This is a full-circle moment for me. When I was younger, I just used to shop at Pink — because, of course, I wasn’t old enough to be in a Victoria’s Secret section yet — so the excitement hits different.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Megan Thee Stallion delivering heat along with Draya Michele and Jayda Cheaves giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kelis, Lily Starfire, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.