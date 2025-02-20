Entertainment

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 83

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 83

Published on February 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 16

You know what it is!

Republic Saturdays Hosted By Draya Michelle

Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by A$AP Rocky being found NOT GUILTY in felony assault case, Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre further fueling dating rumors, Cardi B spending Valentine’s Day with NFL star Stefon Diggs, A’ja Wilson confirming her courtside canoodleship with Bam Adebayo, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion returning to the series after celebrating the Big 3-0 by unveiling her new tequila.

Chicas Divertidas Tequila

Source: Chicas Divertidas Tequila

The Hot Girl Coach launched premium tequila brand Chicas Divertidas available in both Blanco and Reposado because who doesn’t love options?

Chicas Divertidas Tequila

Source: Chicas Divertidas Tequila

Now, you may recall the “WAP” rapper declaring herself “the Cognac Queen” before switching things up for her fans who really want to turn up.

“As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was designed to be shared and savored with my Hotties,” she said in a statement. “Smooth, sultry, and premium. This process has been years in the making, and I’m so proud to take this next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and launch this brand. I know the Hotties are ready, it’s time to give them a drink made by me! I’m excited to share this labor of love with you all and hope you are inspired to enter your CHICAS ERA!”

Fans who were lucky enough to secure a ticket to Meg’s sold out Hot Girl Summer tour were among the first to sample her buzzy new tequila inspired by Queen Bey herself.

“Beyoncé is the person who actually inspired me to get my own tequila because I used to be the cognac queen,” she revealed on an episode of Club Shay Shay last year. 

“I’m still the cognac queen. But as much as I used to enjoy cognac, and I promoted a lot of people, like liquor brands, she was like, ‘The next time I see you, you need to have your own… You need to have your own alcohol.’ I was like, ‘You know what? You right, queen.

I am gonna have my own s**t.’ So now I have my own tequila… I’ve been serving it throughout my tour, and everybody’s been loving it, so I feel like they definitely put me in a position to learn how to be my own boss.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Draya Michele delivering heat along with Rubi Rose and Jayda Cheaves giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Ari Fletcher, Elinda San, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213141516

Related Tags

Ari Fletcher celebrity thirst traps Draya Michele hottest celebrity pics on instagram Hottest Thirst Traps Jayda Cheaves megan thee stallion Newsletter rubi rose summer thirst traps thirst traps

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close