RHOP Reactions: Wendy Osefo Was In ‘Shock’ Over Karen Huger’s 1 Year Jail Sentence, Ashley Darby ‘Cried Like A Baby’

Several cast members from The Real Housewives Of Potomac are reacting with shock and sadness to Karen Huger’s sentencing, which was handed down on Feb. 26.

The Grande Dame’s #RHOP co-star Wendy Osefo told PEOPLE on Feb. 27 while attending ESSENCE’s Black Women In Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles that she was in complete “shock” after Huger was sentenced to two years in prison with one year suspended for her 2024 DUI arrest.

“My jaw dropped,” the 40-year-old reality TV star said. “I couldn’t believe it. At the end of the day, we may have our differences, but I always wish her well, and I’m just keeping her in prayer, 100%.”

Despite their issues, Osefo mentioned that she’ll be praying for Huger, 61, and said the show must continue without her. According to the socialite and TV personality, the group has “found a way to navigate with her presence and without her presence.”

Osefo added:

“Looking at the reunion, I think that we maneuvered in a positive way as a collective, as a unit. I wish her the best, but I think that the Potomac brand still is strong.”

Ashley Darby Also Reacted To Karen Huger’s Sentencing On Tamron Hall

Osefo wasn’t the only one shocked by Huger’s sentencing. Ashley Darby, 36, appeared on The Tamron Hall Show on Thursday, where she revealed she “cried like a baby” when news of Huger’s sentence dropped. Despite their past struggles, Darby told Hall that she “really” cares about her co-star.

“I really do encourage everyone to keep Karen in your prayers,” she said. “I really care about her.”

Darby added:

“And I learned this on the train coming here today and I cried like a baby, I did.”

The entrepreneur and newly divorced star also spoke with BOSSIP briefly while on the red carpet at the Black Women In Hollywood Awards, and she sent love to her co-star.

“We love you Karen. Keeping you in our prayers.”

Darby and Huger have faced their share of conflicts over the years, with their latest confrontation airing during the Season 9 premiere of #RHOP. While discussing Huger’s March 2024 DUI arrest, Darby expressed that she didn’t believe Huger would be a “repeat offender” of a DUI incident.

Huger later told Andy Cohen on an October 2024 episode of Watch What Happens Live that it was “very painful” to hear and witness her co-star comment on the case publicly.

“I mean, you know I care for these women and all I wanted them to do was be patient and wait because it’s an ongoing case. But you know Ashley saying what she said — and let’s be clear, Ashley needs to be concerned about her relationship with alcohol the way she sucks down the Coronas. I’m just saying. Honestly, I’m hoping to win when it all comes out, but I have to respect the law,” she clapped back at the time.

Gizelle Bryant also weighed in on Huger’s DUI verdict at the Black Women In Hollywood Awards while chatting with BOSSIP, and she had this to say to Huger:

“We praying for you. We praying for you. That’s all we can do.”

Bryant previously shared during her Gizelle 21 Shady Questions Live show on Wednesday that she was “shook” by the news.

“This just happened today. I do not have her wigs. I am concerned. In all seriousness, I am concerned for her safety. Karen ain’t cut out for jail,” she added. “I pray that she’s OK and that the Lord is with her.”

As previously reported, Huger will have 30 days to appeal the judge’s decision and 90 days to ask the judge to reconsider his order.

What do you think about Karen Huger’s sentencing? Tell us in the comments section.