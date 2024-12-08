Spinning The Block & Jumping The Broom: Falynn Pina & Jaylan Banks Announce Second Child On The Way In Wedding Pics

Falynn Pina and Jaylan Banks have a lot to celebrate as the couple revealed they’re not only married but also expecting another child together.

Who would’ve thought they’d go from messy exes to matrimony? After the groom recanted “grooming” accusations against the RHOA alum, their family is back together and growing. On Friday, Dec. 7, the reunited couple walked down the aisle in Atlanta. Falynn took to Instagram with photos leaving the church from the stunning ceremony and posing with their children.

“Yesterday, was a dream come true. I finally got to marry my best friend. In front of our closest friends and family, we shared our forever nuptials where there was endless laughter and tears of joy as we danced the night away. True love is unconditional, kind, patient and most of all…forgiving. Here’s to the beginning of forever with you @itsjaylanbanks I love you,” she wrote on Saturday.

The beautiful bride shared another photo announcing a double dose of good news. While standing in Jaylan’s arms in an elevator, Falynn cradled her baby bump. She captioned the picture with a message to their rainbow baby:

“Mommy and Daddy can’t wait to meet you, little one,” she wrote with a hear emoji.

This will be their second child together after the welcoming daughter, Emma, in September 2021. Falynn is also a mother to three sons, Troy, Dylan, and Liam.

Jaylan Banks & Falynn Pina’s Rocky Road To The Altar

Before the couple reached their happily ever after, they went through hell to get there. When we first met Falynn, she was a friend of the show on RHOA and married to Simon Guobadia.

While the former Bravo baddie previously accused Simon of sneaky linking with Porsha Williams during the marriage, Simon claimed Falynn was the one having an affair with Jaylan. Three months after the ink dried on Falynn’s divorce in October 2021, Jaylan put a ring on it! Whew, the mess!

The couple hashed out their relationship drama in front of MTV’s cameras on Couple’s Retreat. Still, that wasn’t enough to keep them together at the time. In January 2023, the author revealed that she suffered a miscarriage.

“Last night, the Lord called our baby home. Though we understand that God has a plan, our home is filled with tears and broken hearts. Rest in heaven, Jean Pina. Mommy and Daddy love you so very much,” she dedicated to her little angel.

They announced a breakup in a now-deleted joint Instagram post a month later.

“It is with deep sadness in our hearts that we have decided to end our journey as a couple. Though we love each other very much, we feel it is best to part ways. Our bond as friends and family will never be broken. We ask for privacy at this time,” Falynn and Jaylan wrote, according to Us Weekly.

Despite the loss she just suffered, newlywed Simon sassily flexed on his ex about his Naija nuptials with Porsha.

“The Guobadias STILL Honeymooning; from Paris to Malta and now Costa Rica. Two weddings…three honeymoon locations. God is good. #blacklovematters #livingourbestdamnlife,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

One thing about those tables… they turn! Now Simon is suing Porsha for defamation over “erectile dysfunction” allegations amid their neverending divorce drama. And it looks like Falynn and Jaylan are happier than ever as they start this next chapter of their lives.

Double congratulations to the happy couple!