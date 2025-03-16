Sarunas Jackson Accused Of Abuse, Cheating & Insulting Daughter
Sarunas Jackson Accused Of Abuse & Cheating, Baby Mama DomiNque Perry Co-Signs His Ex-Girlfriend & Claims ‘Insecure’ Actor Mocked Their Daughter’s Autism
Sarunas Jackson‘s ex-girlfriend accused him of abusing her when confronted about impregnating another woman, who released receipts that he seemingly”begged” her to get an abortion or pretend he was her sperm donor. Then the actor’s baby mama, actress DomiNque Perry, co-signed the ex’s claims and alleged that Jackson used the R-word to insult their autistic daughter.
As previously reported, back in 2023, Sarnuas’ Insecure co-star DomiNque accused him of mental and physical abuse amid Keke Palmer’s domestic abuse claims against his brother, Darius Jackson. Now, two new women have come forward about more alleged abuse, coercion, and manipulation. BOSSIP gathered every drop of spilled tea in the Sarunas saga, so you won’t have to.
Buckle up; it’s a wild ride.
Brittney Bell Airs Out A “F-list” Celeb About “Cheating, Lying, And Scamming” Before Getting Another Woman Pregnant
Over the weekend, influencer Brittney Bell dropped a viral video about an ex, quickly identified as Sarunas, putting her through the wringer since 2021. Despite an on-again, off-again relationship, she said:
“At the end of the day, you guys always came back to each other and talked about building a life and having kids. You showed him unconditional love 24/7. You took care of his daughter like she was your own.
“Meanwhile, all this stuff is going on, his brother had a baby, and he was dating a very, very, very famous child star actress, now-adult, and they were going through their legal drama publicly. Her mother came out accusing your boyfriend of being an abuser, a narcissist, evil, every horrible thing that you can think of.”
During that time, Brittney claims Sarunas was a stay-at-home-boyfriend living in her apartment and hiding from getting served legal documents. Keke’s mother, Sharon Palmer, claimed Sarunas and his mother enabled an abusive dynamic with Darius, but Brittney “believed every single thing,” Sarunas said in his defense.
Brittney eventually broke it off in December 2024, but Sarunas convinced her to reconcile. Shortly after that, Brittney said he confessed to a baby on the way but told the “lie” that it was from a sperm donation in 2021 that the mother implanted without his knowledge. Sure, Sarunas…
“He concocted this crazy, bizarre lie that he donated his sperm. I asked to see a contract. I asked to see the woman,” Brittney continued, but said Sarunas responded that he doesn’t owe her proof or explanations. “I’m distraught, I’m crying and then it becomes physical,” she said.
See the rest of Brittney Bell’s accusations against Sarunas Jackson and how DomiNque Perry and the other woman he impregnated corroborated the claims after the flip!
Brittney Bell Claims Sarunas Jackson Hit Her When Confronted About “Sperm Donor” Story
The story of Brittney Bell’s trifling ex got even worse when she alleged that he verbally and physically assaulted her during the pregnancy confession, and it allegedly wasn’t the first time. She alleged that Sarunas berated her as being “nothing” even though the breadloser hadn’t worked in “months.”
“After this man blows up and tells me that I’m nothing, that I will never be anything, he looks around my apartment; mind you, this man hasn’t worked in months because Hollywood doesn’t want to deal with him. His name has been smeared, and so has his brother.”
“After he’s taken money from you, he continues to tell you you will be nothing. I’ve been supporting the man. Then, he resorts to hitting you. This was not the first time; this was the second.”
Through all the drama, Brittney just seemed relieved to be free of that relationship and speaking her truth. And she wasn’t the only woman on that type of time.
DomiNque Perry Backs Brittney Bell And Blasts Baby Daddy Sarunas Jackson Allegedly Calling Their Autistic Daughter “R*****ded”
On Sunday night, DomiNque Perry entered the chat to respond to one of the viral reposts of Brittney Bell’s video. The Rap Sh!t star offered support and revealed that Britney took better care of her daughter with Sarunas Jackson than he did. DomiNque claimed he not only left his then-girlfriend to take care of Zen, but made fun of the child’s autism.
“Here for you,” the actress commented with a heart emoji. “You also told me a time you had to feed our daughter because he didn’t, and him making a really dark sick joke about her being ‘retarded’ knowing she has autism. I’ll stop here.”
Unfortunately, this story sounds horribly familiar. As BOSSIP previously reported, the Diarra From Detroit actress said Sarunas “blamed” her for Zen being “on the Autism Spectrum” and that “choking on his behalf is the norm” when he gets angry with women. In DomiNque’s filing for custody, she recalled a heated argument where Sarunas “became more angry and grabbed me by the throat and started choking me.”
If that isn’t enough drama, the new woman Sarunas reportedly impregnated also came forward to put him on blast.
Check out the receipts from the woman who denied Sarunas Jackson was her “sperm donor” and said he “begged” her to get an abortion after the flip!
The Sarunas Saga Continues Tesha Gamino’s Receipts Shutting Down The “Sperm Donor” Story And Accusing Him Of Ghosting When She Kept The Pregnancy
After a woman-to-woman moment between Brittney Bell and a woman named Tesha Gamino, the latter took to Instagram to set the record straight. Tesha dropped receipts to clear her name and expose the “lies” from Sarunas Jackson.
The receipts begin with a DM exchange, seemingly between Brittney and Tesha, verifying the “sperm donor” claim. Tesha swiftly shut it down the “bulls**t a** lie” and asked if she looked like she needed any donations. Brittney explains the backstory that Sarunas supposedly donated his sperm in 2021, right before their relationship, and somehow never mentioned it until 2025.
“Sarunas is a habitual liar and physical abuser, I thank god this has all happened and I get to walk away from him,” Brittney concluded.
Tesha responded that he had already contacted her for damage control. She responded that she and Sarunas “only had sex twice last year, once in March and then in December when I got pregnant. I would never freeze his sperm,” she said. The aesthetician added that Sarunas was the one who pressured her for sex, but she “didn’t even want to” at the time.
Brittney said she only got Tesha’s contact information in exchange for not calling the police after Sarunas allegedly hit her. She further explained that Sarunas said Tesha was “40 and this was [her] last attempt to have a baby.” Now, Sarunas…
The next screenshots were allegedly text threads between Sarunas and Tesha, starting immediately after the alleged Christmas Day hook-up. On Jan. 4, the former friends joked about the “okey doke” he seemingly set up to get Tesha alone in bed. Shortly after, she texts him about something “pretty important” to discuss because “I found out I was pregnant,” Tesha’s caption said.
After that, Brittney wrote that she “didn’t hear from him for 3 weeks. When I finally heard from him again it was to cover his a** & tell me to ignore the DM from his girlfriend (that I knew nothing about)& how he was trying to cook up a story on what to tell his family.” If you’re wondering how that last talk went, Tesha dropped voice notes, too.
The other voice mumbles through the explanation about being with someone else and asks to shape the narrative since he “doesn’t have a say” in whether Tesha keeps the baby. He asks whether they can “present” the pregnancy as a “mutual agreement.”
Tesha clarified that she didn’t want to have his baby either, but “took accountability” and only went public to stop the lies. The mother of two expressed her gratitude that she could move on from the drama she described She also addressed the actor directly, adding: The receipts don’t end here Sarunas so keep playing with me if you want to.”
Yikes!
-
