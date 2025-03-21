Here’s What Happened When Quinta Brunson Filed For Divorce From Husband Kevin Anik

While you were minding your business (or not), Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson reminded everyone that she’s married by filing for divorce from sales manager husband Kevin Anik after three years of marriage.

According to TMZ, the Emmy-winning creator, writer, and star filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences.

Citing court documents, the outlet reports that that Brunson and her soon-to-be ex-husband have a postnuptial agreement in place, and she has requested that their assets be divided accordingly. The couple wed in 2021 and does not share any children.

Notoriously quiet about her private life, Quinta thanked her husband in two of her acceptance speeches.



People reports that she first mentioned her husband in her 2022 Emmys speech when she won for Writing in a Comedy Series.

“In case I am not back up here again, I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins … my wonderful husband because he’s the most supportive man I’ve ever known and my incredible cast and show for helping me to make this show and make the pilot,” she said during her historic win for outstanding writing for a comedy series at the annual ceremony.

Naturally, social media erupted with reactions to the unexpected development that shocked fans who were yesterday-years-old when they found out she’s married.

And, in the least shocking thing to happen this week, started buzzing over Quinta and co-star Tyler James Williams potentially stepping out together as a real-life couple outside of Abbott Elementary.

Would you want to see Quinta pop out with Tyler James Williams? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Quinta’s divorce filing on the flip.