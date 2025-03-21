Entertainment

Quinta Brunson Files For Divorce From Kevin Anik, Sparks Hysteria

Here’s What Happened When Quinta Brunson Filed For Divorce From Husband Kevin Anik

Published on March 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 13

2022 TIME100 Gala - Red Carpet

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

While you were minding your business (or not), Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson reminded everyone that she’s married by filing for divorce from sales manager husband Kevin Anik after three years of marriage.

According to TMZ, the Emmy-winning creator, writer, and star filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences.

Citing court documents, the outlet reports that that Brunson and her soon-to-be ex-husband have a postnuptial agreement in place, and she has requested that their assets be divided accordingly. The couple wed in 2021 and does not share any children.

FWRD Hosts The Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration For Dwyane Wade

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD

Notoriously quiet about her private life, Quinta thanked her husband in two of her acceptance speeches.

People reports that she first mentioned her husband in her 2022 Emmys speech when she won for Writing in a Comedy Series.

“In case I am not back up here again, I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins … my wonderful husband because he’s the most supportive man I’ve ever known and my incredible cast and show for helping me to make this show and make the pilot,” she said during her historic win for outstanding writing for a comedy series at the annual ceremony.

Naturally, social media erupted with reactions to the unexpected development that shocked fans who were yesterday-years-old when they found out she’s married.

And, in the least shocking thing to happen this week, started buzzing over Quinta and co-star Tyler James Williams potentially stepping out together as a real-life couple outside of Abbott Elementary.

Would you want to see Quinta pop out with Tyler James Williams? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Quinta’s divorce filing on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213

Related Tags

Abbott Elementary Newsletter Quinta Brunson tyler James Williams
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Alexander McQueen : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024

These Milk Chocolatey Pics Of Tiwa Savage Have Us Shouting "40 Where?!"

Global Grind
Cardi B greets fans in West Babylon, New York

Cardi B Makes Guinness Book Of World Records With New Album

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Serena Williams & Sha’Carri Richardson Lead New NikeSKIMS Campaign

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Dark Skinned Male Fitness

10 Things You Need To Know When Dating A Jamaican Man

MadameNoire
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

D4vd attends Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 - Red Carpet

D4vd Cancels UK & US Tour Amid Celeste Rivas Death Investigation, Video Of Singer With 15-Year-Old Resurfaces: ‘Can We Delete?’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close