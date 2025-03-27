Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 88

Uncategorized

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 88

Published on March 27, 2025

You know what it is!

GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 - Arrivals

Source: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Kandi and Tamar’s messy mini-beef, Lizzo confronting Caresha over Caresha’s comments about her hitting her weight loss goal, Tyler Perry somehow out-Tyler Perrying himself in Duplicity, the prettiest darlins from around town showing out at Houston Rodeo, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee (Tequila-sipping) Stallion ramping up promo for her new tequila Chicas Divertidas.

The Hot Girl Coach recenly hard-launched her premium tequila brand available in both Blanco and Reposado because who doesn’t love options?

Chicas Divertidas Tequila

Source: Chicas Divertidas Tequila

Now, you may recall the “WAP” rapper declaring herself “the Cognac Queen” before switching things up for her fans who really want to turn up.

“As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was designed to be shared and savored with my Hotties,” she said in a statement.

“Smooth, sultry, and premium. This process has been years in the making, and I’m so proud to take this next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and launch this brand. I know the Hotties are ready, it’s time to give them a drink made by me! I’m excited to share this labor of love with you all and hope you are inspired to enter your CHICAS ERA!”

Fans who were lucky enough to secure a ticket to Meg’s sold out Hot Girl Summer tour were among the first to sample her buzzy new tequila inspired by Queen Bey herself.

“Beyoncé is the person who actually inspired me to get my own tequila because I used to be the cognac queen,” she revealed on an episode of Club Shay Shay last year. 

“I’m still the cognac queen. But as much as I used to enjoy cognac, and I promoted a lot of people, like liquor brands, she was like, ‘The next time I see you, you need to have your own… You need to have your own alcohol.’ I was like, ‘You know what? You right, queen.

I am gonna have my own s**t.’ So now I have my own tequila… I’ve been serving it throughout my tour, and everybody’s been loving it, so I feel like they definitely put me in a position to learn how to be my own boss.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Juju delivering heat along with Halle Bailey and Ciara giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kaylar Will, Chinese Kitty, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

