Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 87

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good tying the knot in a backyard ceremony, UMG WOP WOP WOPPing Drake in spicy response to ‘Not Like Us’ lawsuit, Teyana Taylor going off about her messy divorce saga with Iman Shumpert, Mo’Nique publicly dragging Tyler Perry AGAIN, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Porsha Williams making her return to the series as things heat up on RHOA.

The outspoken star recently went back and forth with Married To Medicine star Toya Bush-Harris who shaded the RHOA cast about fraud alerts on their face cards.

According to The Blast, Bush-Harris’s assessment of the newly rebooted RHOA season 16 has ruffled some feathers. During an interview with Page Six, she didn’t hesitate to give her opinion about the cast’s physical appearances.

“It’s a lot of Botox and fillers,” she said. “Which, I am not mad. I saw Nicki Minaj on there; I saw Lil Kim.”

Seemingly catching Bush-Harris’s comments on social media, Williams expressed her disappointment with the M2M star.

“To be honest, the girls from [RHOA] has always supported the other Black shows on the network, and for me, definitely Married To Medicine and to see her as a black woman talk about features and pick apart Atlanta is really kind of sad,” she wrote in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk‘s social media page. “We may shade one another on our show, but we keep it in-house. We haven’t been out here tearing down someone else’s. Let’s do better. Let’s all win.”

As expected, Toya quickly clapped back with more cast members from both shows jumping into the mean girl melee.

“Girl, stop! You called another Black woman ashy!” referring to Williams’ Season 5 blowup with Kenya Moore. “Not to mention, you were a tad shady to our franchise under a [Phaedra Parks] post. You and I both know how these interviews go. I definitely stated a balanced view of the good and bad. Don’t jump on the bandwagon.” She also clarified her comments about Nicki Minaj, stating that she is a fan of the rapper, “It’s not an insult to say that these girls are trying to mimic her look with Botox and fillers.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Queen Naija delivering heat along with Angela Simmons and Kelis giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Ari Fletcher, Rosa Acosta, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.