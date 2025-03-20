Entertainment

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 87

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 87

Published on March 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 19

Thirst trap o’clock

Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

 

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good tying the knot in a backyard ceremony, UMG WOP WOP WOPPing Drake in spicy response to ‘Not Like Us’ lawsuit, Teyana Taylor going off about her messy divorce saga with Iman Shumpert, Mo’Nique publicly dragging Tyler Perry AGAIN, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Porsha Williams making her return to the series as things heat up on RHOA.

The outspoken star recently went back and forth with Married To Medicine star Toya Bush-Harris who shaded the RHOA cast about fraud alerts on their face cards.

According to The Blast, Bush-Harris’s assessment of the newly rebooted RHOA season 16 has ruffled some feathers. During an interview with Page Six, she didn’t hesitate to give her opinion about the cast’s physical appearances.

“It’s a lot of Botox and fillers,” she said. “Which, I am not mad. I saw Nicki Minaj on there; I saw Lil Kim.”

Seemingly catching Bush-Harris’s comments on social media, Williams expressed her disappointment with the M2M star.

“To be honest, the girls from [RHOA] has always supported the other Black shows on the network, and for me, definitely Married To Medicine and to see her as a black woman talk about features and pick apart Atlanta is really kind of sad,” she wrote in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk‘s social media page.

“We may shade one another on our show, but we keep it in-house. We haven’t been out here tearing down someone else’s. Let’s do better. Let’s all win.”

As expected, Toya quickly clapped back with more cast members from both shows jumping into the mean girl melee.

“Girl, stop! You called another Black woman ashy!” referring to Williams’ Season 5 blowup with Kenya Moore. “Not to mention, you were a tad shady to our franchise under a [Phaedra Parks] post. You and I both know how these interviews go. I definitely stated a balanced view of the good and bad. Don’t jump on the bandwagon.”

She also clarified her comments about Nicki Minaj, stating that she is a fan of the rapper, “It’s not an insult to say that these girls are trying to mimic her look with Botox and fillers.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Queen Naija delivering heat along with Angela Simmons and Kelis giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Ari Fletcher, Rosa Acosta, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213141516171819

Related Tags

celebrity thirst traps Clermont Twins hottest celebrity pics on instagram Hottest Thirst Traps Kelis Newsletter Porsha Williams Queen Naija rosa acosta summer thirst traps thirst traps yasmine lopez
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Happy, love and couple on bed laugh for relaxing, resting and bonding in hotel room. Marriage, relationship and black man and woman in bedroom for affection, commitment and talking on valentines day

15 Secrets You Should Keep From Your Partner

MadameNoire
Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Cardi B Checks Crissle West Over “Disgusting” Pregnancy Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Spotify Best New Artist Party - Arrivals

Monaleo's Pink Wedding Was A Fairy Tale

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Young scared african american family couple screaming while watching horror movie at home

15 Halloween Movies To Watch During Cuffing Season

Global Grind
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
2 Items

‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call

Celebrity Sightings of Kris Jenner, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian In New York City - November 06, 2019
2 Items

Kanye West Screams At Kris Jenner About Not Taking His Meds In New Documentary: ‘I’d Rather Be Dead!’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close