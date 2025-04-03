Entertainment

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 89

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 89

Published on April 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 18

Treat yo’ self!

Draya Birthday Celebration

Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Marvin Sapp’s now-infamous $40,000 debacle, Erykah Badu’s viral ‘booty suit’ at Billboard’s Women In Music Awards, Cory Booker making history with 25-hour Senate speech, Klan-Kosplaying Kanye spiraling even further into the ashy abyss, Drake’s babygurlllls and twirls shining in his highly anticipated ‘NOKIA’ video, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ciara making her return to the series after sizzling the gram with her spicy rollout for new single ‘Ecstasy’ dropping tomorrow, April 4.

The ‘Goodies’ singer treated fans to a sneak peek at stills of her in curve-caressing lingerie and a photo dump with shots from dance rehearsal. In one set of pics, Ciara goes from straddling a chair to upside down in a middle split.

Naturally, fans joked that it was only a matter of time before Mr. Wilson scampered over to the comment section with his fertile shenanigans.

And that, he did, reminding his wife that he’s ready for baby #5 whenever she is in his latest public display of marital lust that, based on their history, will, indeed, lead to another baby.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Draya Michele delivering heat along with La La Anthony and Porsha Williams giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Elinda San, Demetria Obilor, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415161718

Related Tags

celebrity thirst traps Ciara Draya Michele Erykah Badu hottest celebrity thirst traps Hottest Thirst Traps La La Anthony Marvin Sapp Newsletter Porsha Williams summer thirst traps thirst traps
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Adin Ross x Trump

Adin Ross Says He Wished He Never Stood Beside Donald Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
Rémy Martin XO Night x NYLON House at Coachella

See Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers' New Engagement Photos - They're Everything

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Abbott Elementary

What to Watch: 10 Black Sitcoms With The Best Halloween-Themed Episodes

Global Grind
Loving African American wife kissing her husband on the cheek

National Boyfriend Day: 7 Meaningful Ways To Celebrate Your Man

MadameNoire
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close