Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 89

Treat yo’ self!

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Marvin Sapp’s now-infamous $40,000 debacle, Erykah Badu’s viral ‘booty suit’ at Billboard’s Women In Music Awards, Cory Booker making history with 25-hour Senate speech, Klan-Kosplaying Kanye spiraling even further into the ashy abyss, Drake’s babygurlllls and twirls shining in his highly anticipated ‘NOKIA’ video, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ciara making her return to the series after sizzling the gram with her spicy rollout for new single ‘Ecstasy’ dropping tomorrow, April 4.

The ‘Goodies’ singer treated fans to a sneak peek at stills of her in curve-caressing lingerie and a photo dump with shots from dance rehearsal. In one set of pics, Ciara goes from straddling a chair to upside down in a middle split.

Naturally, fans joked that it was only a matter of time before Mr. Wilson scampered over to the comment section with his fertile shenanigans.

And that, he did, reminding his wife that he’s ready for baby #5 whenever she is in his latest public display of marital lust that, based on their history, will, indeed, lead to another baby.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Draya Michele delivering heat along with La La Anthony and Porsha Williams giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Elinda San, Demetria Obilor, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.