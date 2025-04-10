Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 90

A thirst trap a day keeps the doctor away

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Kenya Moore sending RHOA fans into a frenzy over super messy crash out, Teedra Moses bawwwdying the ‘Boots On The Ground’ dance in viral video, Keke Palmer getting dragged over now-canceled podcast interview with Jonathan Majors, Matt Barnes addressing losing his family after alleged affairs, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ciara making her return to the series after seducing social media with the highly anticipated video for sexy new single ‘Ecstasy.’

The ‘Goodies’ singer treated us to twerks, thrusts, upside-down splits, a meannn arch, and dance challenge-worthy chair routine that has everyone buzzing.

Check out the video below:

Oh yes, CiCi did THAT.

Released on her Beauty Marks Entertainment label, the spicy record is a seasoned blend of evolved Ciara and “nasty” nostalgia from classic vibes like “Promise” and “Body Party.”

“On every album having the ultimate slow R&B record is always a must for me. We call it baby making music where I’m from! I can’t wait for the world to see the video and experience Ecstasy with me! The CiCi Way,” she said in a statement.

Based on what he know about her happily humpy hubby Russell Wilson, we should be expecting Baby Cinco sooner than later.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Kysre Gondrezick delivering heat along with Angela Simmons and Ari Lennox giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Serena Page, Uncle Waffles, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.