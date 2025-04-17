Entertainment

SZA Stuns With Yammms On The Gram Ahead Of World Tour

Oh My LANA: SZA Thee Stallion Serves Savory Yammms On The Gram Ahead Of Grand National Tour Opener With Work Husband Kendrick Lamar

Published on April 16, 2025

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

We love us some SZA who blessed fans with savory yammms on the gram in her latest commotion-causing collection of premium thirst traps that, naturally, sent social media into a FRENZY.

The “Snooze” singer delivered the randomly assorted goods ahead of her highly anticipated Grand National Tour with work husband Kendrick Lamar that kicks off this weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Fans can expect to see products from the singer’s new beauty line, Not Beauty, featuring lip glosses, creams, liners, and more that will be exclusively available at her Grand National Tour pop-up activations.

With multiple Grammy wins and a Super Bowl performance in an already epic year, SZA recently sat down with Jennifer Hudson to dish about her beauty venture, her work bestie Kendrick, and more.

“People ask about my lip combo all the time. And I am a yapper, right? I’m like a certified yapper, I’m always talking, I’m always singing and I felt like I needed something that lasted so long,” she said. “It all came out of necessity. So I pretty much just designed my own formula.”

As for working with industry BFF K. Dot, SZA revealed she’s been soaking up all the game.

“I get to pick different tips and watch how he carries himself, how he emotes,” she shared.

“One time he gave me the pointer of pretending to watch myself from above. He sees himself while he’s performing, and it actually changed a lot for me.” Kendrick out here giving masterclass-level advice for FREE, where can we sign up?!”

Check out the full interview below:

Did you plan on seeing SZA and Kendrick on the Grand National Tour? Tell us down below and enjoy more of SZA’s hottest posts on the flip.

