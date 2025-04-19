apple-news

SLAYCHELLA: A Gallery Of Hot Girlies, Buckiin’ Baddies & Style Stunners Who Brought Heat To The Desert At Coachella 2025

Published on April 19, 2025

Revolve Festival: The Eighth Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event - Inside

Source: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

This year’s star-studded Coachella Music Festival brought together a vibey variety of tastemakers, movemakers, and hitmakers for seemingly endless fundays and slays in the heart of the desert.

In the buzziest moment so far, Megan Thee Stallion shut down the stage with a spectacular set featuring surprise performances by Ciara, Queen Latifah, and maybe-boo Victoria Monét.

The Hot Girl Coach treated fans to a delicious sampler platter of hard rock to baddie-on-baddie action with the spicy debut performance of “Spin” with Victoria Monét.

“Thank you SO much for inviting me to share this special moment!! 🥹 been planning this since thanksgiving!” wrote Monét under their viral photo on Instagram.

“I’m honored to be among the line up of power house women you brought to the stage with you! I admire you all SO much! @ciara @queenlatifah WOW!!! 🤎 so grateful

CONGRATULATIONS MEG YOU KILLED IT!!”

In addition to high-energy choreography, Megan put on for Black Women’s History Month by performing “Name Callin’ Part II” with Queen Latifah who reminded everyone that she’s STILL very much THAT RAP QUEEN.

Next up was Ciara who popped out for a mashup of Meg’s “Rock Steady” with her classic hit “Goodies” while proving she still has IT at 39-years-young.

The two shared a huge hug as the “Ecstasy” singer announced how proud she was of thee Stallion, bringing Megan to tears.

If you missed Meg’s world-stopping set the first time, make sure to catch Thee Stallion again for weekend two of Coachella on Easter Sunday, April 20.

What’s your favorite moment from Coachella 2025 so far? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of picture-purrrfect stunners who slayed Coachella 2025 on the flip.

