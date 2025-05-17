‘I Am Devastated’: Big Freedia Mourns The Death Of Longtime Partner Devon Hurst

Source: Amy Sussman

Big Freedia has announced the passing of her longtime partner, Devon Hurst. He was 38.

The NOLA bounce diva revealed that the pair had been together for 20 years with a photo of the pair amid the devastating news.

“I’m devastated to have to announce that today my partner of 20 years Devon Hurst passed away peacefully due to complications from diabetes, surrounded by his loving family,” she wrote. “He will deeply missed by everyone in this community who knew him and loved him. We take comfort in knowing he is free from any pain and suffering, and is at peace in the loving arms of Jesus Christ.”

Freedia also explained that Hurst is survived by by his mother Chareen, sisters Meshonda, Stephany and Jayla, brothers Steven, Stephon and Malcolm, daughter Zyrielle, son Davone, nieces and nephews and partner, Freddie Ross Jr. Condolences poured in from notable celebrities including Monica, Tami Roman, Phaedra Parks and Luke James.

In 2023, Freedia briefly spoke about her relationship with Hurst during an interview with AnOther Mag when asked about love at first sight.

“I experienced it with my partner, and we’ve been together going on 18 years,” she said at the time. “It’s our love that’s kept us together.”

After lending her voice to some of music’s biggest artists, including Beyoncé and Drake, the legend recently dipped her toe in the communion cup with her latest single, “Sunday Best,” which features Tamar Braxton.

The catchy track is a gospel bounce song done with Big Freedia‘s signature style and flair. Though known for more twerk-worthy antics, Freedia is no stranger to the church house as she often gives fans a glimpse into her Sunday responsibilities: directing the Gospel Soul Children of New Orleans.

Sending all of our love to Big Freedia!