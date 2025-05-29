Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 97

You know what it is!

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by another round of revelations from the Diddy trial, Shaboozey’s viral side-eye at the AMAs, Travis Hunter marrying longtime love, Leanna De La Fuente, Cassie welcoming her third child with husband Alex Fine, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Lizzo making her return to the series after clapping her copious cakes to Pluto & YK Niece’s viral hit, “WHIM WHAMIEE.”

While soaking up sun by the pool, the slimmy-trimmy star spit impressive bars over the infectious Zaytoven beat while twerking with her signature carefree charm radiating through the screen.

What started as a fun summer tone-setter might actually be a mainstream HIT based on Lizzo showing a text from Atlanta newbie Pluto asking her to send her verse for the official remix.

Whether she’ll join Sexyy Red on the official remix dropping this Friday remains to be seen, but we’re here for Lizzo entering her rapper era this summer.

The singer-turned-rapper’s latest trending moment comes after she showed off her curves during a Twitch livestream.

“The waist has disappeared, but she still thick tho!,” said Lizzo who couldn’t resist an opportunity for some celebratory cake-clapping.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Rubi Rose delivering heat along with Chlöe Bailey and Summer Walker giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kelis, Jayda Wayda, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.