Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 96

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 96

Published on May 22, 2025

Treat yo’self!

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by buzz over celebrity testimony at the Diddy trial, Ryan Clark flaming RGIII over his brow-furrowing Caitlin Clark/Angel Reese comments, DDG getting dragged (AGAIN) amid his custody battle with Halle Bailey, Yeehaw Yoncé bringing out the prettiest darlins to her sold out Cowboy Carter Tour, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion returning to the series after her brief bestie breakup with former tourmate GloRilla.

The frequent collaborators stunned fans by unfollowing each other after GloRilla posted an Instagram Story with a repost featuring a Tory Lanez song.

The actual post read, “I’m forever grateful for the heart I have, the way I love, the way I treat people, my pure intent. It’s all a blessing.”

Moments later, fans of both artists (the Hotties and GloRidaz) noticed Megan unfollowed GloRilla on Instagram, stirring up loud whispers of a possible fallout between the two.

Not long after, GloRilla unfollowed Megan back, adding more fuel to the wildfire raging across social media.

Thankfully, the beef didn’t last long, with GloRilla addressing the incident on X late Wednesday night.

“Ion internet s**t and I don’t do mess!” she wrote, seemingly referring to her Instagram Story. “It was an innocent repost.”

Soon after her now-viral PSA, both artists re-followed each other, essentially confirming GloRilla’s repost wasn’t a sign of support for Tory Lanez.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Latto delivering heat along with Angela Simmons and Jayda Wayda giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Lira Galore, Mia Mercy, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

