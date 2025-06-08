Coupled Up

Cardi B Spotted Kissing Stefon Diggs At His Football Camp

From WAP To WAG: Cardi B Pops Out At Stefon Diggs’ Football Camp With Swoon-Worthy Sideline Smooches

Published on June 8, 2025

Cardi B showed up and showed out to support her baller boo, Stefon Diggs, at his youth football camp. The lovebirds packed on more PDA after they sent social media (and seemingly her ex, Offset) into shambles with their coupledom confirmation.

The NFL star returned to his alma mater at the University of Maryland for his football camp like clockwork. This time around, the Diggs Day Football Camp hit differently, and it wasn’t only because of his new multimillion-dollar contract to play for the New England Patriots. This day of giving back became an instant social media sensation thanks to Stefon’s Grammy-winning girlfriend, Cardi B.

Cardi was all smiles as she hit the field during her surprise appearance. Head Coach Michael Locksley personally gave the rapper a warm greeting and shared their photo together with the caption: “Welcome to Terpsville.”

On Cardi’s Instagram stories, she showed love to the day’s contributions to the College Park community. “What a beautiful [event] full of positive representation for our future leaders and young legends,” she wrote in the caption.

In additional clips, she posted the children running drills like the pros with some big-time players like Stefon. “Look at the little children! These are the future players y’all! Y’all watch out for them,” she said while clapping and cheering them on.

Stefon Diggs Gets Cozy With Cardi B At His Diggs Day Football Camp

In some super sweet moments, Stefon and Cardi shared a sweet kiss and held hands on the field together.

In the parking lot outside the stadium, cameras caught the couple entangled in an emotional embrace. The lovey-dovey duo couldn’t keep their hands (or their lips) off each other when they said goodbye.

Aww! Despite the crash-out chronicles continuing amid her divorce from Offset, the mom of three recently revealed she’s starting to “finally feel happy.” And it shows! It looks like Cardi is sprung and locked in with this wide receiver’s romance, and we love to see it!

