Upset Offset: Jess Hilarious Claps Back After Big Mad Migo Cephusly Confronts Her In DMs Over Comments On Cardi B Divorce

Offset confronted Jess Hilarious for discussing his divorce drama with Cardi B, but the comedienne threatened to drag the unserious spouse like “Chris [Brown] did your man Quavo!”

Unconvincingly unbothered Offset continued crashing out over his estranged ex, and Jess Hilarious said he got the right one because her mouth is even more reckless than Cardi B’s. After the rappers repeatedly aired out each other online, especially once Cardi filed for divorce while pregnant with their third child, Offset checked Jess for commenting on his public pettiness during a recent interview.

Jess Hilarious Says She’d Never Beef With Her Baby Daddy Online Like Cardi & Offset

When the Baltimore baddie discussed her life on Club Shay Shay, Shannon Sharpe asked if she’d go back and forth online with her child’s father like Cardi and Offset. Jess admitted that she and her ex Rome have their share of disagreements, but the comedic coparents handle that in private. Then she weighed in on why Cardi and Offset might handle their issues differently.

“I think Offset was doing him and just knew that he had [Cardi], knew that she would never leave. He knew the things to do to get her back. He might be good for a couple weeks or a couple months and then you back out there doing what you doing,” Jess said about him getting overly comfortable and confident about the relationship.

Offset has faced multiple cheating allegations throughout his relationship with Cardi B. She even caught charges from a bottle-throwing brawl with one of his alleged mistresses. Since the latest and seemingly final split last year, Cardi appeared to move on with Patriots player Steffon Diggs, who popped out with the “Wanna Be (Remix)” rapper on Valentine’s Day. And Offset allegedly has a roster of models, including Melanie Jayda. Jess noted that until then, Cardi was the main one lashing out and crashing out publicly.

“When she started moving on, oh that baby couldn’t take that. He’d be upset when certain people take Cardi’s side, ’cause I think he feels like it’s a side y’all’s not seeing … Nah, but we seen what you been doing,” she continued.

That’s a lightweight opinion compared to the internet instigators chiming in Offset, but it set him off!

Earlier this week, the “Blame It On Set” star logged in for a keyboard confrontation.

“Jess stop mentioning me for I roast you a** for hating on another black women,” he wrote seemingly shading her about her conflict with new The Breakfast Club co-host Loren LoRosa, who appeared to continue filling in for (and talking over) Jess even after she returned from leave.

As some social media users clocked, Offset called out Jess by name, but seemingly subbed Quavo on this very busy day for his Twitter fingers. If the moonwalking menace wants to get funny, Jess is ready to get hilarious for real!

