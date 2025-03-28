Offset Checks Jess Hilarious On Cardi B Divorce Comments
Upset Offset: Jess Hilarious Claps Back After Big Mad Migo Cephusly Confronts Her In DMs Over Comments On Cardi B Divorce
Offset confronted Jess Hilarious for discussing his divorce drama with Cardi B, but the comedienne threatened to drag the unserious spouse like “Chris [Brown] did your man Quavo!”
Unconvincingly unbothered Offset continued crashing out over his estranged ex, and Jess Hilarious said he got the right one because her mouth is even more reckless than Cardi B’s. After the rappers repeatedly aired out each other online, especially once Cardi filed for divorce while pregnant with their third child, Offset checked Jess for commenting on his public pettiness during a recent interview.
Jess Hilarious Says She’d Never Beef With Her Baby Daddy Online Like Cardi & Offset
When the Baltimore baddie discussed her life on Club Shay Shay, Shannon Sharpe asked if she’d go back and forth online with her child’s father like Cardi and Offset. Jess admitted that she and her ex Rome have their share of disagreements, but the comedic coparents handle that in private. Then she weighed in on why Cardi and Offset might handle their issues differently.
“I think Offset was doing him and just knew that he had [Cardi], knew that she would never leave. He knew the things to do to get her back. He might be good for a couple weeks or a couple months and then you back out there doing what you doing,” Jess said about him getting overly comfortable and confident about the relationship.
Offset has faced multiple cheating allegations throughout his relationship with Cardi B. She even caught charges from a bottle-throwing brawl with one of his alleged mistresses. Since the latest and seemingly final split last year, Cardi appeared to move on with Patriots player Steffon Diggs, who popped out with the “Wanna Be (Remix)” rapper on Valentine’s Day. And Offset allegedly has a roster of models, including Melanie Jayda. Jess noted that until then, Cardi was the main one lashing out and crashing out publicly.
“When she started moving on, oh that baby couldn’t take that. He’d be upset when certain people take Cardi’s side, ’cause I think he feels like it’s a side y’all’s not seeing … Nah, but we seen what you been doing,” she continued.
That’s a lightweight opinion compared to the internet instigators chiming in Offset, but it set him off!
Offset Warns He’ll “Roast” Jess Hilarious Over Cardi B Comments
Earlier this week, the “Blame It On Set” star logged in for a keyboard confrontation.
“Jess stop mentioning me for I roast you a** for hating on another black women,” he wrote seemingly shading her about her conflict with new The Breakfast Club co-host Loren LoRosa, who appeared to continue filling in for (and talking over) Jess even after she returned from leave.
As some social media users clocked, Offset called out Jess by name, but seemingly subbed Quavo on this very busy day for his Twitter fingers. If the moonwalking menace wants to get funny, Jess is ready to get hilarious for real!
Check out Jess Hilarious’ response to Offset pressing her in the DMs after the flip!
Jess Hilarious Reveals Offset Confronted Her In DMs, Warns She’ll Drag Him “Like Chris [Brown] Did Your Man Quavo”
On The Breakfast Club Friday, Loren LaRosa asked Jess about her run-in with the rapper. “He tried it,” said Jess noting that his social media shenanigans didn’t end there because Offset confronted her in the DMs, too. Did he try to get at Shannon Sharpe like that, since he’s the one who brought up Offset’s relationship?
“I haven’t opened the DM yet because then I would feel compelled to just go crazy on this man. I read the first few words and it said, ‘Why my name in your interview?’ Because I was asked about you, stupidy! Come at Shannon, don’t come at me!” Jess snapped.
“You mad! We see the way you move! And you crash out behind your wife, and you should. But don’t do you and then when you see her moving on, and then you’re mad at everybody else for talking about it. Everything you do is in the media, stupidy!” Jess continued.
The mom of two let Offset know she’ll go round for round if he’s really ready to roast and warned that she’d go even harder than Cardi.
“You can try to play that game if you want, Offset! You don’t know me! Just like Chris did your man Quavo, I will do you the same way! No music!” she said, referencing the Chris Brown beef with Quavo.
“I don’t need a beat,” she added about the rap battle. “Let’s not play if you think you baby mother’s mouth is crazy…”
Jess also added that she did try to see things from Offset’s perspective and if he wants to tell his side of their story, he’s welcome to come on The Breakfast Club.
She posted a clip of the moment from her show with a caption daring Offset to come for her:
“I SAID WTF I SAID, & Hit Dogs Will Holla
…I hope when he does roast me, Issa video and not a Paragraph bc BOY he struggles with spelling.
Welp, while beef may still be brewing with Offset, Jess made up with Loren in a hilarious spoof of the iconic Brandy and Monica duet with “The Job Is Mine.” In true Jess fashion, she even rocked Goonica’s $infamous white church sandals. Check out their hilarious video below.
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113
-
'B***h, You Could Never!' Cardi B Drags 'Disgusting' Crissle West's Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy
-
Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs