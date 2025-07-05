Drake Drops New Single ‘What Did I Miss?’ Awwwbrey Assembles Arsenal To Air Out Betrayal Over Beef With Kendrick Lamar

Heartbreak Drake is still stuck on the friendship breakups after his squad seemingly switched up to pop out with Kendrick Lamar during their beef. Since both heavy hitters seemingly moved on, Drake’s livestream launched his “Iceman” era, and he’s freezing out the frenemies on his new single, “What Did I Miss?”

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

More than a year after it started, the dust is still settling from Drake’s beef with Kendrick. And the “Nokia” rapper is far from finished settling the score, but not with his rap rival. On July 4, Drake fed his fans a taste of his highly anticipated new project during a stream called “ICEMAN EPISODE ONE.”

The first clips show the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U star on the clock in a warehouse with some blue-collar cosplay. While eating on his lunch break, Drake watched throwback footage of himself on TV. When the beat drops, he really goes to work with the premiere of “What Did I Miss?”

The script quickly flips to Drake rapping and dancing outside of a mansion with enough rifles for a small army. He spits some lyrics about still wanting to punch Kendrick in the face, but he’s mainly aiming at frenemies.

“Last time I looked to my right, you n****s was standing beside me / How can some people I love hang around p*****s who try me?” he rapped.

We know Drizzy felt some type of way about friends seeming to side against him during the drama. LeBron James went viral for dancing along to the ubiquitous diss, “Not Like Us” and several months later, the rapper came for him on the “Fighting Irish Freestyle.”

Even after the ongoing legal battles over the rap battle, Lawbrey isn’t done yet. He’s got the starring role in I Know What You Did Last Juneteenth, calling out the friends who pulled up “d**k riding” at “The Pop Out” concert Kendrick held in his hometown in 2024.

“I’m back in your city tonight, walkin’ around with my head high / I saw bro at the Pop Out with them but been d**k riding gang since ‘Headlines,'” he continued.

Kendrick had an epic year, but if Drake’s gambling tells us anything, he’s not scared to risk a (major) loss as long as he can still bet on himself and come back with an even bigger win. Fans are already saying his “Iceman” rollout is another guaranteed W.

Watch the full version of “What Did I Miss?” below.

See “Iceman” Drake going viral IRL and the reactions to “What Did I Miss?” after the flip!