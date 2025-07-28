Ray J Breaks Silence On Rumors About Whitney Houston’s Death: ‘I Didn’t Murder Her,’ ‘We Were In Love’

In what Ray J called his “last interview,” he set the record straight on his relationship with Whitney Houston and rumors that he “murdered” her. “We were in love,” he said.

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

On July 25, Ray J discussed fighting the Kardashian kartel, the consequences of his crash-outs, and negative narratives about him on Cam Newton‘s Funky Friday. The actor shared insight into the drama that always followed him and how it took a serious turn with Whitney Houston. Ray J opened up about their relationship for the first time and the rumors that haunted him since she died in 2012.

If the fidgeting and flailing were any indication, the LHHMIA star was clearly going through it during the interview. Among the many things plaguing the entrepreneur were the allegations that he’s a murderer. He confided in Cam that every day, someone reminds him of the claims that he’s the reason Houston tragically died at 48.

Some repeatedly accuse Ray J of supplying drugs found in her system. While others claim he outright killed the icon, whose cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning. The College Hill star clarified that he planned to join Houston the next day. However, he was hours away from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on the night she died.

“She was one of the most important people to me. N***as is saying that I was in the room when she died. Bro, that’s the biggest cap I’ve ever heard,” he insisted.

Instead, Ray J was doing a show in San Diego.

“To make me that person when I wasn’t even there [the night she died], and then to put ‘murderer’ on top of that [is too much],” Ray J said.

The embattled media personality explained why he’s finally speaking out, more than a decade later. He claims it was much deeper than the 20th anniversary of “One Wish.”

“I didn’t care about what people were saying at first,” he continued. “It’s not my truth. It’s just certain times when narratives are going to the moon. That’s not true. You have to go and you have to shut certain things down, right? The way they made that seem is so haunting to me.” “When you know the truth, why do you have to jump out there and try to tell it to everyone? It’s so distasteful for somebody to tell somebody [else] something that the other person can’t respond to. To me, it’s unfair. But now that the s**t’s going everywhere, it’s just hurtful,” he explained. Check out what Ray J said about the drug rumors and how how he planned to hard-launch the relationship with Whitney Houston after the flip.