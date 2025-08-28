Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 110

Thirst trap o’clock!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Netflix’s The Truth About Jussie Smollett? Doc, Pastor Jamal Bryant confessing that ‘narcissism’ led to his side baby, maybe-pregnant Cardi going viral for her courtroom shenanigans, Love Island star Ace getting dragged to Hell over messy comments about Nic and Olandria, Tamar Braxton clapping back at Funky Dineva in messy spat, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Kayla Nicole making her return to the series amid her ex Travis Kelce‘s engagement to Taylor Swift.

The professional baddie was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end from 2017 to 2022 where the baller ascended to elite status while the supermodel was holding him down.

“I think that dating an athlete is a choice and can be a challenge for any woman because I think that their schedules require a lot,” she said in an interview with PEOPLE. “Especially if it’s long distance and you find yourself kind of putting your goals and your dreams on the back burner to support theirs.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Jordyn Woods delivering heat along with Bernice Burgos and Joie Chavis giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Chlöe Bailey, La La Anthony, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.