Close
Celebrity

Victoria Monét Stuns At Camper's Star-Studded Bash

Yes, Abbbsolutely! Certified R&Baddie Victoria Monét Stuns At Camper’s Star-Studded Album Release Soirée, Sets The Tone For Grammy Weekend

Hitmaking hottie steals the show at buzzy "Campilation" Album Release Party in Los Angeles

Published on January 31, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 12

Yes, abbbsolutely!

Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jerritt Clark

R&B lovers are buzzing over vibe curator/producer Camper’s star-studded new Campilation album which infuses soul-soothing grooves with velvety-smooth vocals from an epic lineup headlined by Brandy, Jill Scott, Alex Isley, Ari Lennox, Stevie Wonder, and more.

Brimming with that old feeling that’s been missing from R&B, Campilation builds on Camper’s golden legacy as the sonic architect behind countless hits, including H.E.R. “Focus,” Coco Jones “ICU,” Brandy “Borderline,” Tamar Braxton “Love And War,” Ro James “Already Knew That,” and more.

Surrounded by industry tastemakers, hitmakers, move makers and friends, Camper kicked off Grammy Week with a swanky album release soirée at Verse LA in La La Land.

Notable attendees included Tank, Ne-Yo, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Trevor Jackson, Adam Blackstone, BJ The Chicago Kids, Ari Lennox, PJ Morton, and many more, with certified R&Baddie Victoria Monét causing a commotion in a curve-caressing Jean Paul Gaultier dress on the carpet.

Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jennifer Johnson

Alriiiiiight, Victoria!

Powered by Jim Beam, the feel-good affair was the ultimate vibe, bustling with themed cocktails and a live jam session featuring performances by Dixson, Wanmor, Alex Isley, The Amours, and more.

Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jennifer Johnson
Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jennifer Johnson
Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jennifer Johnson
Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jennifer Johnson

In musically surreal moments, Camper took center stage, showcasing his musicianship as a classically trained multi-instrumentalist effortlessly moving between instruments.

Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jerritt Clark

More than an album release party, the evening felt like a cultural coronation, cementing the as the leader of the new school of R&B producers.

Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jennifer Johnson

Check out more selects below:

Camper's Campilation Album Release Party asset
Source: Jerritt Clark
Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jennifer Johnson
Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jennifer Johnson
Camper's Album Release Party
Source: Jennifer Johnson

Have you listened to Camper’s new album? If so, what’s your favorite record? If not, what are you waiting for?? Tell us down below and enjoy more of Victoria’s Monét’s hottest photos on the flip.

SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112

Related Tags

Ari Lennox Newsletter Victoria Monet

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    DJ Michael Watts

    Texas Hip-Hop Icon DJ Michael Watts Has Passed Away

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Georgia Fort

    Press Under Fire! Meet Georgia Fort, The Journalist Arrested With Don Lemon For Filming An ICE Protest And Doing Her Job

    MadameNoire
    Hoppers Early Access Day asset

    ‘Hoppers’ Exclusive: A Sneak Peek Into The Bonkers Brilliance Of Pixar’s Hilariously Unhinged New Comedy

    Global Grind
    Olandria Carthen Paris Fashion Week

    Olandria Carthen Owned Paris Fashion Week With Unforgettable Style

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Latest Stories
    64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
    20 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 129

    Comment
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    ‘Karen Comes Home’: Andy Cohen Pointedly Presses Polarizing Potomac Personality On Coping, Consequence & Post-Prison Progress [REVIEW]

    Comment
    Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

    FOX News’ Laura Ingraham Mistakes Nicki Minaj For Cardi B During On-Air Mix-Up, Critics Copiously Cackle—‘They Don’t Even Know She Is’

    Comment
    Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion, RHOP
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    #RHOP Reunion Trailer: Angel Defends Her Chaotic Colorado Cast Trip & Karen Warns Wendy To ‘STFU’ Over Her Fraud Firestorm—‘You’re Talking Too Much’

    Comment
    Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights' 2025 Ripple of Hope Gala
    Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

    Don Lemon And Journalist Georgia Fort Arrested By Federal Agents, Accused Of Crimes Related To Protest At Minneapolis Church

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close