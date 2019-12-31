More Seeds Of 2019: These Celebs Also Gave Birth This Year
As promised, we’re back with more of the babies born in 2019. Some of your favorite singers, actresses and reality stars welcomed newborns this year. Keep clicking for all the cuteness!
On March 20th Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson’s big bundle of joy, third child Birdie Mae Johnson was born at 10lbs and 13 oz. They also have a son Ace Knute, 5, and daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6.
It’s controversial, but Future reportedly welcomed two new babies this year – daughter Reign in April and son Legend in July.
Future and ex-girlfriend Joie Chavez’s son Hendrix turned 1 on December 14th.
Brooke Valentine and her LHHH hubby Marcus Black welcomed a daughter this year — but we only found out the news about Chí Summer when Black did a Mother’s Day post for Brooke in May.
Mustard and his wife Chanel also welcomed a baby this year. Son Kody was born in June. He is their third child; bringing the family tally to two boys and a girl.
YG and his ex-girlfriend Catelyn Sparks celebrated the birth of their second daughter Vibe Jackson this July. She joins big sis Harmony who is four.
Hustle Gang rapper Tokyo Jetz gave birth to son Amir on September 16th.
Shay Mitchell birthed her first child, a beautiful baby girl named Atlas in October with fiance Matt Babel.
Actress Danielle Brooks revealed she gave birth to her first daughter on November 16th, but she’s still been holding on to the baby’s name and other details.
Chris Brown welcomed his second child, son Aeko with model ex Ammika Harris in December
No Holts Barred. We are so thrilled to welcome our 4th MnMKid to our family. We thank God for a smooth, healthy and safe pregnancy and are enjoying all the love & joy she's brought into our home and lives. God is amazing, and we appreciate all the love from all of you! 😘 2020 let's go! #lamh lamh #holtnholt #teamholt #verifiedpowercouple #catchthat 😉 #mnmkids #malanisimoneholt @martellholt @owntv @thecarlosking_
“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” power couple Melody and Martell Holt welcomed their third child, a daughter named Malani at the close of the year. If you were paying attention to the show, Melody’s pregnancy and birth were quite the dramatic affairs — with Melody making Martell sleep in separate beds as she weighed whether to go on with their marriage…
