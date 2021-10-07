Whole lotta tiddays & treats

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by the long-awaited romaine rumble between Candiace Dillard and Mia Thornton on RHOP, Dave Chappelle stirring up outrage with his latest Netflix special, Adele putting the Pop world on notice with her new single teaser, Ray J re-filing for divorce from Princess Love (AGAIN), Nelly pulverizing panny drawls at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, and HBO teasing the highly anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of Dragons.”

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Bia making her debut on the series after baffling fans with her energy-less performance of smash hit “Whole Lotta Money” during this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards.

One thing about me…

I’m always gonna stay grateful, and perfect my craft. Thanks for the constructive criticism! I take it all in and come back harder next time 🥰🤞🏾 — BIA (@BIABIA) October 6, 2021

“One thing about me…I’m always gonna stay grateful, and perfect my craft,” she tweeted. Thanks for the constructive criticism! I take it all in and come back harder next time.”

Naturally, she fired off a parting shot to the haters clowning her sleepy performance during the shenanigan-filled show.

It’s giving I wish it was me lol — BIA (@BIABIA) October 6, 2021

“It’s giving I wish it was me lol,” she tweeted before moving on to better things.

At this point, we’re moving into Fall that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, cuffin’ season choosin,’ and dark liquor debauchery.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves Chloe Bailey, Draya Michele and more delivering heat along with Blac Chyna giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from “P-Valley” star Shannon Thornton, Rosa Acosta and JuJu so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.