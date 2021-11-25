Feast your eyes…
As we celebrate family and fellowship on today’s Turkey Day holiday, we’d also like to give thanks for the blessings of beards during “No-Shave November” a.k.a. “Movember.”
The tradition which is meant to grow awareness of men’s health by embracing hair, which many cancer patients lose, is in full swing and there’s a bevy of beautiful beards tumbling down timelines.
Luckily for you, we’ve compiled a list of panty melters whose fantastic facial follicles are eliciting heart-eyes and look more mouth-watering than when your Aunt with the good mac and cheese finally shows up to dinner.
Pick up a plate and get a taste of some Thanksgiving bearded blessings on the flip.
Skyh Alvester
“Sistas” star Skyh Alvester Black is fine and beautifully bearded.
He’s also talented and racking up acting gigs including not only “Sistas” but the Tyler Perry Studios/BET+ series “All The Queen’s Men” where he plays Amp “Addiction” Anthony, a sexy dancer with a hidden past.
In real life, he’s a multi-hyphenate who previously danced background for Beyoncé and attended actress Tasha Smith’s L.A. acting school.
“I went into an acting class, which was Tasha Smith’s acting class here in LA…I started there and what it was for me, it was therapy,” he told ESSENCE. “I went to class and I just became so enthralled and submerged myself in everything that was my craft for a couple of years. I just learned by listening to stories or researching, and every Monday for three hours I would just be in my class. It just developed into this thing because anything you want you’re going to find out information of how to get it done. So that is where I would say it was therapy for me.”
The actor is currently dating his “Sistas” costar KJ Smith—that lucky girl.
See more bearded blessings like Skyh Avlester Black below.
Godwin Asamoah recently turned heads by walking in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Fashion show.
The Ghanaian drawls destroyer has been garnering attention on social media where he boasts over 43,000 followers. Along with modeling for Rih’s lingerie line, he’s also modeled for Estee Lauder.
Happy No-Shave November, indeed.
See more bearded blessings like Godwin Asamoah below.
Can we really talk about bearded blessings without discussing Tyler Lepley? No, no we can’t.
The very fine “P-Valley” star has been racking up heart-eyes for years with stints on “Tales” and Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and The Have Nots” but recently social media can’t stop salivating over the panty melter.
Tyler previously told XONecole that despite being a pure panty melter now, he wasn’t always this smooth. In fact, he said he was bullied about his looks. Eventually, he developed the self-confidence to ignore detractors and fully embrace himself.
“I grew up being teased because I was the only black kid in an all-white school,” said Lepley. “I had to overcome always seeking outside validation because when you don’t get it, you feel like crap on the inside. I’m mixed so growing up, I didn’t know how to do my hair. I was trying to put pomade and hairspray in it and it wasn’t working. Everyone around me said I wasn’t cool but one day I looked in the mirror and I said I liked how I looked. It’s about loving yourself without having to go through someone else to tell you you’re good enough.”
Tyler is of course dating model Miracle Watts and he was recently spotted on baecation in Mexico with the stunner.
See more bearded blessings like Tyler Lepley below.
A happy No-Shave November goes out to skivvies sizzler Broderick Hunter.
Broderick is a model and actor hailing from California who previously appeared on “Insecure.” He nabbed a role on the second season of Issa’s show after a chance DM between him and the series creator led to an audition.
“The first season, Issa was getting a lot of buzz with [‘Insecure’] and I had written a comment saying, ‘Hey this is an awesome show, keep up the good work.’ She liked the comment and then she followed me back,” Broderick told WWD. “A few months passed and I wrote her a DM and said, ‘Hey, really love the show, keep up the good work, you’re inspiring us as a people.’ She didn’t even know I DM’d her. We’re skipping ahead to a year-and-a-half later, when season two starts taping, and she reaches back out to me and is like, ‘I didn’t even see this message, I’m a huge fan of you, too, I want to bring you on the show.’ I was like, oh snap. So I auditioned and ended up on ‘Insecure.’”
Broderick is also dating fellow model Mariama Diallo.
See more bearded blessings like Broderick Hunter below.
Actor Lawrence H. Robinson is another beautifully bearded standout.
The West Philadelphia native who’s starring in the BET+ holiday film “The Business of Christmas 2” and BET’s “Sistas”, routinely steals hearts on Instagram with his chocolatey skin and adorable dimples.
He recently told The Undefeated that he has plans to get into directing.
“Acting is my ultimate goal, but I just got the directing bug,” said Robinson.” It happened on the set of “The Business of Christmas.” Maybe because I’m one of the leads. When you’re doing a film, you collaborate with a director. Like … ‘What do you see yourself doing? How do you feel about this?’ I’m not directing, of course. But my opinion matters. So, I’d like to be on the other side and tell the actor, ‘I see Noah Franklin doing this.’ It just felt good to have a voice on set.
“When the director calls action, everyone has to be quiet. There’s a lot of power in that,” he added.
See more bearded blessings for your Thanksgiving viewing pleasure like Lawrence H. Robinson below.
