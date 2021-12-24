1 of 11 ❯ ❮

“Put A Ring On It”: Darion Confirms He Slept With Kai Behind Alexia’s Back On “Put A Ring On It” season 2 viewers met Alexia and Darion. The former basketball player and the Field Mob rapper were trying to see if they would make it down the aisle after 14 years of on and off dating. On the show that featured them receiving counseling from relationship expert Dr. Nicole and dating other people, the two constantly butted heads over Darion’s “crashpad condo.” The emcee was adamant that it was just a home he stayed in after late nights at music studios, but Alexia didn’t buy it and suspected he was cheating. In particular, she was suspicious that he was sleeping with a woman named Kai who he went on multiple dates with. Alexia’s inclinations were right and in a shocking moment, Kai broke the cheating news during a “closure meeting” between her and Darion. Jaws dropped even further when Kai noted that the cheating happened at the condo that Alexia urged Darion to get rid of for years. View this post on Instagram A post shared by OWN Unscripted (@ownkeepitreal) Alexia ended things immediately and later, Kai said that she and Darion were actually in a relationship while he was still dating Alexia.

RHOP Pettiness: Mia And Candiace Get Into A Raddichio Ruckus Over ‘Low Budget’ Shade Trade This season of #RHOP made headlines when a newbie clashed with a vet over some shady comments. Some #RHOP pettiness ensued this season when Mia Thornton and Candiace Dillard went head to head over Mia calling Candiace’s “Drive Back” music video shoot “low budget.” Candiace retorted that Mia’s mom is “low budget”, a stinging diss considering that Mia’s mom was previously incarcerated and was a recovering addict. Candiace later apologized for the comment and said she was unaware of Mia’s “mama trauma”—–but not before lettuce leaves went flying. During a Dr. Wendy Osefo hosted couples trip, Mia doubled down on Candiace’s video being “low budget” and told Candy to “take it as constructive criticism” because “it’s business.” Candiace called Mia a “nightcrawler” [prostitute] before calling her husband Gordon her “pimp” and urged him to feed her lettuce that she tossed Mia’s way. Candiace: “Feed her, she’s hungry!” Mia: “You need to grow up!” Candiace: “You started with me and you need to learn how to finish!” Mia: “It was low-budget!” Candiace: “Your mother’s low-budget, go cry about it in your room. F*** you, Mia!” Mia: “F*** you!” Mia and Candiace throws salad at each other. (Cliffhanger) (Source @BravoTV @NBCUniversal) #RHOP pic.twitter.com/E6NGRBEccE — OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) October 4, 2021 Candiace was later grilled at the [Nicki Minaj hosted] reunion about her caustic clap backs.

The Feds Come Looking For Accused RHOSLC Fraudster Jen Shah, She Lies And Says Her Husband Has ‘Internal Bleeding’ The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently having a standout season and it largely revolves around Jen Shah. Back in March the housewife was taken into custody and is facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with a massive multi-year telemarketing scam. The reality star’s assistant Stuart Smith was also arrested and faces the same charges. The two pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in April. Fast forward to a November episode of #RHOSLC and viewers saw Jen learn in real-time that something was awry. On the show, Jen was seen alongside fellow housewives boarding a bus to travel to Vail, Colorado for a cast trip. The ladies were joined by the production team who checked the cameras on the bus and prepared for the day’s filming. While the cameras were rolling, Jen received a phone call from her husband, Sharrieff a.k.a. “Coach Shah” and she was heard asking him, “I need to go to the house?!” That’s when things took a turn and the reality star asked fellow housewife Whitney Rose to turn her mic off so she could have a private conversation. After getting off the phone with her husband, Jen announced that to fellow housewife Heather Gay that she had “some bad news” and said her husband was hospitalized with “internal bleeding.” A complete lie, obviously. “I just got a phone call and Sharrieff Sr.’s in the hospital, he has internal bleeding, so I need to go. I don’t really know what’s going on…” Jen then explained the “internal bleeding” news to the other ladies and left expeditiously. Just moments later, however, the ladies who were wondering if they should cancel the trip altogether noticed that police and Homeland Security officers gathered around their vehicle. The ladies were of course befuddled and several wondered if it was a prank but it was actually far from it. Officers pressed producers about Jen Shah’s whereabouts and Jen was arrested later that day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMFGRealityTV (@omfgrealitytv) Jen has continued to plead her innocence as the ladies continue to egregiously gossip about her potential fate.

#MAFS’ Michaela Turns Into Hurricane K A category 5 hurricane touched down on #MAFS season 13 during a marriage that started off strong but went downhill. Michaela, a 30-year-old realtor, and Zack, a 27-year-old entrepreneur, were giddily married as strangers and instantly clicked. They had a huge hiccup however when Zack unceremoniously left their marital apartment in the wee hours of the morning and according to Michaela, neglected to answer his phone or leave a note. That sent Michaela spiraling and she aggressively accosted a pack of Chlorox wipes by slamming them on the table. She then packed her bags and left. Mind you the two had JUST had a conversation about “storming off” and Michaela called that behavior “emotionally abusive.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Married At First Sight (@mafslifetime) After that blow up, the two struggled to get on the same page although they came to a Pastor Cal assisted understanding that Michaela’s outburst was because of abandonment issues. Later in the season, they bickered about sleeping arrangements but they seemed to smooth things over during a staycation. That is, until they had another blowup, this time while on a couples retreat. After a talk and agreement to sleep in the same bed because it will be “fun as always” as Zack said, the two disagreed about the difficulties of marriage. Michaela shared that “marriage is a lot more work than expected” but Zack, who claims he’s been ready for marriage since 17, countered and said “marriage to Michaela” is what’s actually difficult, not marriage in general. GASLIGHTING AT ITS FINEST. “I don’t agree that marriage is more work than I thought it was going to be. That’s not true,” he shared. “Marriage with you is way more work than I thought it would be. That’s a big difference.” Zack then revealed via confessional that he and Michala agreed to “divorce but still date”, and when Michaela proceeded to ask why that should happen, she hated his response. “If we got a divorce, then we wouldn’t be married anymore,” he explained. “So then we’d be in different circumstances, so then we’d see what happens then…” Michaela then had a category 1 hurricane meltdown and stormed off while laughing in disbelief. Uh oh, Zack said the “D” word… #MAFS pic.twitter.com/QgApLfJXS2 — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) October 21, 2021 Then later Michaela had a category 5 explosion after Zack decided to leave, something that Michaela encouraged. Michaela insisted that Zack should go but as he was exiting, she grabbed his suitcase and stormed off with it while fellow #MAFS participant Bao watched nearby. After Zack drove off, Hurricane K truly touched down and she tipped over furniture and broke a glass while being held back by a #MAFS producer.

#RHOA Strippergate: Kenya Moore Accuses Porsha Williams Of Sleeping With Bolo [And His Thang] Speaking of Porsha Williams, #RHOA season 13 was largely focused around her and what allegedly went down on a cast trip. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Author 📚 (@porsha4real) On the show, male entertainer Bolo (“and his thaaang”) turned the Charleston girl’s trip upside down with his moves during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party. P: “Where you goinnn’?” 😂 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/vXgTLhzTGw — The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) February 17, 2021 There was LOTS of dungeon debauchery afoot courtesy of “Mistress Angel” Kandi who brought the super-sized schlong slinger to be the evening’s entertainment and apparently after the #HOA production tema left, “Bolo After Dark” went down. Porsha and newbie LaToya Ali made out, Drew Sidora got another dance from Bolo who put her face down on a coffee table and the ladies stayed up until the wee hours of the morning. After Bolo left at 7:00 a.m., Kenya Moore dropped a bomb and said she heard “sex sounds” coming out of a bedroom from two women who were sleeping with the exotic dancer. She then was a MAJOR buzz kill and conducted “Bolo Court” to find out “who screwed the stripper” before saying in a confessional that she KNOWS Porsha was one of the women involved [after listening for “45 minutes” at that] and recognizing her voice. Later, #RHOA friend of the show Tanya Sam’s name was thrown in the mix and the peeved and classy Canadian stopped filming soon after while vehemently denying the allegations. Porsha who was single at the time accused Kenya of trying to get a reaction out of her and blasted her for being “miserable.” Baby i’m grown grown 🙌🏾 https://t.co/7S1UppynxN — Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) February 22, 2021 “This is where she wants her finale to happen and I’m not gonna give it to her,” said Porsha on the #RHOA after show. “She just does not affect me, it’s literally like a bubble around me, and her negativity does not affect me. And so I just kind of felt like in the past I’ve always given her the power, I’ve given her the energy I’ve decided to engage and there’s nothing but negativity there. I would not have such a smooth forehead and a round a** if I was as miserable as Kenya and that is why she has lumps and that is why her mouth is twisted and you can drive the bus we were on through the dents in her butt and in her face.” Bolo previously denied sleeping with Porsha and Tanya citing his professionalism. https://www.instagram.com/p/CVnod_VLAOaeywcdTVPtpyO0j29ZyMnx7G0dPI0/