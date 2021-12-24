We here at BOSSIP love reality TV and this year’s eye-popping unscripted television did NOT disappoint.
Last year’s wildest reality TV moments included Real Housewives of Potomac binder bashing, Kardashian sibling scuffle, and Joe Exotic’s egregious obsession with Carole Baskin.
This year’s list includes tumultuous marriages, cheating allegations, and an infamous radicchio ruckus.
Check out our top picks.
#LAMH: Martell Confirms He’s Expecting A Child Outside Of His Marriage, Mistress Accuses ALL The Men Of Cheating
“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” has been filled with shocking moments, but arguably none more shocking than Martell Holt confirming that he had a baby on the way.
Back in a February episode, Martell discussed his impending divorce from Melody and dropped a bombshell; his multiyear mistress Arionne was pregnant.
Fast-forward to the #LAMH reunion and divorced Martell confirmed that he cheated with the woman throughout the pandemic despite previously likening her to a “peasant.”
The two now have a son and Arionne recently made headlines by accusing all of the husbands of the OWN show of cheating.
What a wild moment, indeed.
Hit the flip for more of 2021’s wildest reality TV moments.
#MAFS Messiness: Chris Williams Causes Chaos With F-Boy Behavior While Married To Paige Banks, Viewers Urge Paige To Leave
Arguably the biggest reality TV villain of 2021, Chris Williams made headlines for his wild antics on “Married At First Sight.”
Arguably the biggest reality TV villain of 2021, Chris Williams made headlines for his wild antics on “Married At First Sight.”
As previously reported the entrepreneur who was engaged three months prior to his wedding said he was looking for a “freaky submissive” wife to have up to 7 kids with and displayed problematic and toxic behavior while wreaking havoc on his wife Paige Banks, a successful accountant seeking a happy ending.
Chris kicked off the ridiculousness at their wedding with inappropriate questions about birth control and shade towards his new bride’s looks [in front of her bridesmaids].
Then after sleeping with her twice before saying he’s “not attracted to her”…
Who do you agree with here? 🤔 #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/TQ9nk8EUqs
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) February 4, 2021
he revealed on their honeymoon that his ex-fiancee, whom he was still in love with, was six weeks pregnant with his child.
After their honeymoon, Chris told Paige that he wanted a divorce and had already spoken to a divorce attorney.
Despite that, the two didn’t end things and still had a ridiculous on-again/off-again “marriage” that included daily unprotected sex and tension over Chris buying his pregnant ex a Benz. On Decision Day the two actually deliberated for SIX hours over whether or not they should end things…
Undecided?! 🤯🤯🤯 #MAFS pic.twitter.com/Yr9fZul1EQ
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) May 13, 2021
but Paige finally pulled the plug and fans rejoiced.
“Put A Ring On It”: Darion Confirms He Slept With Kai Behind Alexia’s Back
On “Put A Ring On It” season 2 viewers met Alexia and Darion. The former basketball player and the Field Mob rapper were trying to see if they would make it down the aisle after 14 years of on and off dating.
On the show that featured them receiving counseling from relationship expert Dr. Nicole and dating other people, the two constantly butted heads over Darion’s “crashpad condo.” The emcee was adamant that it was just a home he stayed in after late nights at music studios, but Alexia didn’t buy it and suspected he was cheating.
In particular, she was suspicious that he was sleeping with a woman named Kai who he went on multiple dates with.
Alexia’s inclinations were right and in a shocking moment, Kai broke the cheating news during a “closure meeting” between her and Darion. Jaws dropped even further when Kai noted that the cheating happened at the condo that Alexia urged Darion to get rid of for years.
Alexia ended things immediately and later, Kai said that she and Darion were actually in a relationship while he was still dating Alexia.
Karen Huger Calls Gizelle Bryant A “Broken Whore From Hampton University”
The premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac started off with fireworks courtesy of forever frenemies Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant.
The Grand Dame and her fellow O.G. butted heads during Dr. Wedny’s nude-themed party where the four-degreed professor showed off her breast augmentation results.
Later, an angry Gizelle tried to tear into Karen because she was still salty over The Grand Dame’s questioning of her relationship with Jamal Bryant. Remember Karen and Monique Samuels’ “Is Jamal coming? Of course not” shade at the #RHOP reunion?
Gizelle: “We all know I can’t stand Karen…”
Karen: “The feeling’s mutual.”
Gizelle: “Me and drunk Karen will probably never be good. So, I have decided that I’ll just tell the truth — your whole truth, your drunk truth, your cheating truth…”
Karen: “Shut up, just shut up!”
Gizelle: “I’ll spread it out over time, don’t worry. I won’t tell it all tonight, I’ll spread it out.”
Misdirected anger is a desperate attempt to not own your own lies. #rhop
— Karen Huger (@KARENHUGER) July 12, 2021
Karen then turned up the heat [pun intended] and alleged that Gizelle has a “fiery box.”
Karen: “You want to talk about your fiery box that’s on fire and that’s why you can’t keep a man? Do you want to do that?! Oh yes she has a hot box. Tell everybody what’s going on between them legs of yours.”
Karen later ethered Gizelle with a comment about her alma mater Hampton University and a mention of Sing Sing, a closed prison in Ossining, New York.
Gizelle: “She’s obsessed with my coochie because we all know the dingdong at her house is broken.”
Karen: “Gizelle, what you will not do is disrespect my husband when your dingdong is in everybody else’s vagina.”
Gizelle: “At least it works…”
Karen: “You’re a broken wh*re from Hampton University and everybody knows it and that’s why we went to Sing Sing.”
Karen later apologized for bringing the prestigious HBCU into her diss, but the infamy of the comment lives on.
"You're a broken whore from Hampton University." THE GIRLS ARE FIGHTING!!! I LOVE IT HERE!!! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/rKhKqtrC9L
— Everyone's Business (But Mine) Podcast (@EBBMpodcast) July 12, 2021
Karen: “You are a broken whore from Hampton University.”
Hamptonians: pic.twitter.com/kXdtZ6ZHbH
— A. Diva, ESQ (@MsWitts) July 12, 2021
RHOP Pettiness: Mia And Candiace Get Into A Raddichio Ruckus Over ‘Low Budget’ Shade Trade
This season of #RHOP made headlines when a newbie clashed with a vet over some shady comments. Some #RHOP pettiness ensued this season when Mia Thornton and Candiace Dillard went head to head over Mia calling Candiace’s “Drive Back” music video shoot “low budget.”
Candiace retorted that Mia’s mom is “low budget”, a stinging diss considering that Mia’s mom was previously incarcerated and was a recovering addict. Candiace later apologized for the comment and said she was unaware of Mia’s “mama trauma”—–but not before lettuce leaves went flying.
During a Dr. Wendy Osefo hosted couples trip, Mia doubled down on Candiace’s video being “low budget” and told Candy to “take it as constructive criticism” because “it’s business.” Candiace called Mia a “nightcrawler” [prostitute] before calling her husband Gordon her “pimp” and urged him to feed her lettuce that she tossed Mia’s way.
Candiace: “Feed her, she’s hungry!”
Mia: “You need to grow up!”
Candiace: “You started with me and you need to learn how to finish!”
Mia: “It was low-budget!”
Candiace: “Your mother’s low-budget, go cry about it in your room. F*** you, Mia!”
Mia: “F*** you!”
Mia and Candiace throws salad at each other. (Cliffhanger) (Source @BravoTV @NBCUniversal) #RHOP pic.twitter.com/E6NGRBEccE
— OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) October 4, 2021
Candiace was later grilled at the [Nicki Minaj hosted] reunion about her caustic clap backs.
The Feds Come Looking For Accused RHOSLC Fraudster Jen Shah, She Lies And Says Her Husband Has ‘Internal Bleeding’
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently having a standout season and it largely revolves around Jen Shah.
Back in March the housewife was taken into custody and is facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with a massive multi-year telemarketing scam.
The reality star’s assistant Stuart Smith was also arrested and faces the same charges. The two pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in April.
Fast forward to a November episode of #RHOSLC and viewers saw Jen learn in real-time that something was awry.
On the show, Jen was seen alongside fellow housewives boarding a bus to travel to Vail, Colorado for a cast trip. The ladies were joined by the production team who checked the cameras on the bus and prepared for the day’s filming.
While the cameras were rolling, Jen received a phone call from her husband, Sharrieff a.k.a. “Coach Shah” and she was heard asking him, “I need to go to the house?!”
That’s when things took a turn and the reality star asked fellow housewife Whitney Rose to turn her mic off so she could have a private conversation. After getting off the phone with her husband, Jen announced that to fellow housewife Heather Gay that she had “some bad news” and said her husband was hospitalized with “internal bleeding.”
A complete lie, obviously.
“I just got a phone call and Sharrieff Sr.’s in the hospital, he has internal bleeding, so I need to go. I don’t really know what’s going on…”
Jen then explained the “internal bleeding” news to the other ladies and left expeditiously.
Just moments later, however, the ladies who were wondering if they should cancel the trip altogether noticed that police and Homeland Security officers gathered around their vehicle.
The ladies were of course befuddled and several wondered if it was a prank but it was actually far from it. Officers pressed producers about Jen Shah’s whereabouts and Jen was arrested later that day.
Jen has continued to plead her innocence as the ladies continue to egregiously gossip about her potential fate.
#MAFS’ Michaela Turns Into Hurricane K
A category 5 hurricane touched down on #MAFS season 13 during a marriage that started off strong but went downhill.
Michaela, a 30-year-old realtor, and Zack, a 27-year-old entrepreneur, were giddily married as strangers and instantly clicked.
They had a huge hiccup however when Zack unceremoniously left their marital apartment in the wee hours of the morning and according to Michaela, neglected to answer his phone or leave a note. That sent Michaela spiraling and she aggressively accosted a pack of Chlorox wipes by slamming them on the table. She then packed her bags and left.
Mind you the two had JUST had a conversation about “storming off” and Michaela called that behavior “emotionally abusive.”
After that blow up, the two struggled to get on the same page although they came to a Pastor Cal assisted understanding that Michaela’s outburst was because of abandonment issues. Later in the season, they bickered about sleeping arrangements but they seemed to smooth things over during a staycation.
That is, until they had another blowup, this time while on a couples retreat.
After a talk and agreement to sleep in the same bed because it will be “fun as always” as Zack said, the two disagreed about the difficulties of marriage.
Michaela shared that “marriage is a lot more work than expected” but Zack, who claims he’s been ready for marriage since 17, countered and said “marriage to Michaela” is what’s actually difficult, not marriage in general.
GASLIGHTING AT ITS FINEST.
“I don’t agree that marriage is more work than I thought it was going to be. That’s not true,” he shared. “Marriage with you is way more work than I thought it would be. That’s a big difference.”
Zack then revealed via confessional that he and Michala agreed to “divorce but still date”, and when Michaela proceeded to ask why that should happen, she hated his response.
“If we got a divorce, then we wouldn’t be married anymore,” he explained. “So then we’d be in different circumstances, so then we’d see what happens then…”
Michaela then had a category 1 hurricane meltdown and stormed off while laughing in disbelief.
Uh oh, Zack said the “D” word… #MAFS pic.twitter.com/QgApLfJXS2
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) October 21, 2021
Then later Michaela had a category 5 explosion after Zack decided to leave, something that Michaela encouraged.
Michaela insisted that Zack should go but as he was exiting, she grabbed his suitcase and stormed off with it while fellow #MAFS participant Bao watched nearby. After Zack drove off, Hurricane K truly touched down and she tipped over furniture and broke a glass while being held back by a #MAFS producer.
Continue Slideshow
#BlackInkChi: Ryan Confirms He Had Sex With Friend’s Baby’s Mother, Brazenly Says THIS
On “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” Ryan Henry came clean about sleeping with the mother of his best friend’s child—but he did so with an attitude.
On the VH1 show, the tattoo shop owner and his estranged childhood friend Anthony Lindsey faced each other to address the scandal and it seemed like Ryan wanted Anthony to “get over it” and address his wrongdoings as well.
Back in October of 2020, Ryan was blasted for sleeping with the mother of Anthony’s son after the father who was battling cancer at the time discovered their sexting.
Adding insult to injury, Ryan is the godfather to Anthony’s child and while feeling betrayed, the ex-friend told Ryan’s baby’s mother Rachel what went down.
On this season of #BlackInkChi the two who previously likened each other to “brothers” sat down and spoke on the situation — and the talk did not go over smoothly at all. Instead of being fully apologetic for his actions, Ryan was seemingly hung up on Anthony running to tell Rachel about his transgressions.
Why? Well because Ryan alleged that Rachel wouldn’t let him see their sons following the scandal and likened him to a “psychopath.”
“She’s the first person you went to because you knew…that was the quickest and most powerful way to hurt me back,” said Ryan.
Ryan who was going through therapy then told Anthony that his creeping with the baby mama was “self-sabotage” because he’s “not a logical person.”
“It wasn’t about you! This was my bulls***” said Ryan. “Me putting my d*** in her ain’t got s*** to do with me trying to f***** be your friend!” said the reality star.
#RHOA: Falynn Gets Into A Golf Club Clasping Altercation With LaToya Ali
On The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13, newbies LaToya Ali and Falynn Pina got into a headline-making golf club clasping altercation on the show.
During the Bravo show Falynn was shaded by her fellow newbie about her husband [at the time] Simon Guoabdia’s age. During a BLM party for Porsha Williams, an icy LaToya asked Falynn about her husband and when Falynn, who’s in her early 30s, revealed that her husband Simon was 56-years-old, LaToya remarked;
“Yeah, yeah I knew that […] Because you look like you date older men with money.”
Falynn shook off LaToya’s ageism shade initially but when LaToya brought her hubby’s age again, this time while in Falynn and Simon’s house, the mom/philanthropist was none too pleased.
After inviting all of the ladies over for a Halloween party, a Medusa costumed Falynn was once again subjected to shade from LaToya who said,
“This is a beautiful home by the way,” said LaToya. “This is what dating a 65-year-old does. Put me on hunty, I’m trying to live like this!
She then demanded that someone serve her a cocktail.
“There’s no maid here that can help a sister out, a chef here in this big ole kitchen?! Somebody needs to serve me,” said LaToya.
Later, after LaToya called the party “boring” and was leaving, Falynn voiced her displeasure with LaToya disrespecting her husband and the “empire that they built together.” That only caused LaToya to be even more disrespectful with comments about Falynn allegedly having three baby daddies and trying to “get up it all night” with her hubby. An irate Falynn then went running through her house to the garage where she grabbed a golf club seemingly to attack LaToya.
Falynn’s husband Simon held her back however while she screamed in anger.
Falynn and Simon of course have since divorced and he’s engaged to Falynn’s #RHOA costar—but not friend, Porsha Williams.
Falynn is also engaged and recently welcomed a child with her assistant Jaylan Banks.
#RHOA Strippergate: Kenya Moore Accuses Porsha Williams Of Sleeping With Bolo [And His Thang]
Speaking of Porsha Williams, #RHOA season 13 was largely focused around her and what allegedly went down on a cast trip.
On the show, male entertainer Bolo (“and his thaaang”) turned the Charleston girl’s trip upside down with his moves during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party.
P: “Where you goinnn’?” 😂 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/vXgTLhzTGw
— The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) February 17, 2021
There was LOTS of dungeon debauchery afoot courtesy of “Mistress Angel” Kandi who brought the super-sized schlong slinger to be the evening’s entertainment and apparently after the #HOA production tema left, “Bolo After Dark” went down.
Porsha and newbie LaToya Ali made out, Drew Sidora got another dance from Bolo who put her face down on a coffee table and the ladies stayed up until the wee hours of the morning.
After Bolo left at 7:00 a.m., Kenya Moore dropped a bomb and said she heard “sex sounds” coming out of a bedroom from two women who were sleeping with the exotic dancer. She then was a MAJOR buzz kill and conducted “Bolo Court” to find out “who screwed the stripper” before saying in a confessional that she KNOWS Porsha was one of the women involved [after listening for “45 minutes” at that] and recognizing her voice.
Later, #RHOA friend of the show Tanya Sam’s name was thrown in the mix and the peeved and classy Canadian stopped filming soon after while vehemently denying the allegations.
Porsha who was single at the time accused Kenya of trying to get a reaction out of her and blasted her for being “miserable.”
Baby i’m grown grown 🙌🏾 https://t.co/7S1UppynxN
— Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) February 22, 2021
“This is where she wants her finale to happen and I’m not gonna give it to her,” said Porsha on the #RHOA after show. “She just does not affect me, it’s literally like a bubble around me, and her negativity does not affect me. And so I just kind of felt like in the past I’ve always given her the power, I’ve given her the energy I’ve decided to engage and there’s nothing but negativity there. I would not have such a smooth forehead and a round a** if I was as miserable as Kenya and that is why she has lumps and that is why her mouth is twisted and you can drive the bus we were on through the dents in her butt and in her face.”
Bolo previously denied sleeping with Porsha and Tanya citing his professionalism.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVnod_VLAOaeywcdTVPtpyO0j29ZyMnx7G0dPI0/
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.