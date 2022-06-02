Treat yo’ self!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique‘s messy comedy kerfuffle, Omari Hardwick revealing his shaky financial situation during ‘Power’ production, Doja Cat leading the 2022 BET Awards nominations, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star Moses Ingram putting racist ‘Star Wars’ fans on BLAST, QC Pee’s extravagant Black Ball, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ciara making her return to the series after bringing her bawwwdy party to Sports Illustrated’s star-studded Swimsuit Issue.

The buzzy issue features Ciara, Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk, and Yumi Nu along with WNBA star Sue Bird, melanin-kissed model Duckie Thot, and TV personality Kamie Crawford.

Cici stunned on the cover with a snake-skinned cowgirl hat and cheetah print swimsuit that showed off her perfectly sculpted derriere.

“This Dream of mine to be on the cover of @SI_SwimSuit finally came true!” the “Goodies” hitmaker told fans on social media. “Truly proud to be on the cover of such an Iconic Magazine and to join the elite list of women that have come before me!

At this point, we’re five months into 2022 where we’re finally returning to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features Draya Michele, La La Anthony, and more delivering heat along with City Girl JT giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Bernice Burgos, Yasmine Lopez, and Summer Walker so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.