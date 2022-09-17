Chrisean Rock Shares Father’s Abusive Past After Blueface Allegedly Knocked Him Out: “Somebody Was Supposed To Knock That N***a Out A Long Time Ago”

A constantly trending toxic couple has made headlines again, and one of them has revealed a deeper reason behind this drama.

When other normal couples go out or meet each others’ families, it’s a cute photo op. When Blueface and Chrisean do those things, they often turn into knock-down, drag-out fights. Literally. Unlike previous brutal fights, however, they’re on the same side this time.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, shortly after Blueface reportedly knocked out Chrisean’s father on Friday, she revealed that he had it coming after years of abuse.

Zeus Network’s cameras and crew followed the controversial couple to meet Chrisean’s family in her hometown of Baltimore. A viral video showed a chaotic clash outside of the Four Seasons Hotel and Blueface was at the heart of it, throwing haymakers while Chrisean rushed to his side. She later identified the man the rapper was fighting as her father.

Check out the clip below.

“So My Boyfriend Knocked My Dad Out Da Family Stuff Didn’t Go Well Ino Even Know What’s Going On,” Chrisean wrote on Instagram Stories.

Blueface laughed off the incident, only making one comment in the aftermath: “I’m her daddy now.”

Chrisean Has A Tragic Family History Of Abuse

The Baddies: South star discussed a difficult childhood in her music and past interviews. Chrisean and her 11 siblings survived poverty, homelessness, and abuse. Her mother struggled with drug addiction while her father spent much of her early life in prison. Shortly after the fight, Chrisean took to social media to defend Blueface punching the man she says terrorized her family.

“The same Dad that got knocked out was the same guy that tied my mom up in da woods just to beat her cuz she scream so loud in the house when he beat her in front of us,” Chrisean wrote in the now-deleted tweets. “So he went out of his way to damage my whole family, that same dad I met when I was 7.” “Somebody was been supposed to knock that n***a out a long time ago,” she added.

There is no excuse for abuse, but these painful details explain the volatility in Chrisean’s relationship. The 22-year-old suffered trauma from domestic abuse long before she ever met Blueface. She had to be a fighter for herself and her ten younger siblings.

Both families weigh in.

There was already plenty of bad blood between the two families of the rapper and the Baddies: South star. In May, BOSSIP reported that Chrisean beat up Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold and sister Kaliwae. Saffold called her son “the living devil” for bringing his girlfriend to meet the family and cheering Chrisean on during the fight. When Saffold saw Chrisean’s first post about Blueface punching her father, she responded in disbelief and disappointment.

“Jonathan, I raised you better than this. I know she lying,” Blueface’s mom wrote on Instagram.

The video also shows several of Chrisean’s relatives attempting to run up on Blue in retaliation, but Zeus security intervened. One of the furious family members was her sister Tesehki, the woman with bright orange hair.

Another of Chrisean’s relatives weighed in on the fight, saying she wants to tag in next time.

“Chrisean, you really green asf. Y’all on some weird a*s b***h s**t. COME FIGHT ME!! And f**k ya’ll. No need for names. Y’all know exactly who tf y’all are,” the family member wrote in response to Chrisean.

No matter how cute the couple looks on dates or rocking the runway, everyone involved needs to go their separate ways and go to therapy ASAP. The last thing the duo needs is to continue on this destructive path.

Blueface and Chrisean both have bright futures, but do you think the couple can or should survive after this last fight?