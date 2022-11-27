Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets From Thanksgiving 2022
Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets From Thanksgiving 2022
Thanksgiving 2022!
Look at my cousins sweet potato pie 😂😂😂😂 I told her don’t even put this shit out tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Ah3BR8iiRX
— su’yung 🥢🥡 (@pretty_cellaa) November 24, 2022
Two years after wearing pajama pants to the Zoomsgiving feast (that feels like forever ago), we’re back to gathering together with family in the name of thankfulness, low vibrational plates, and deeply discounted goods that make the holiday so special.
it’s that time of year again pic.twitter.com/Z7nzoJgt4V
— RK Jackson | Atlanta 🛸 (@theerkj) November 24, 2022
Last year, we witnessed the resurgence of struggle plates on social media, bad bish turkeys getting BBLs, and astounding culinary creations from some of our fave celebs like prolific pie purveyor Patti LaBelle who continues to reign supreme in the kitchen.
The undisputed Queen of Thanksgiving was kind enough to share her extensive Thanksgiving spread including brisket, deep-fried turkeys, lobster mac and cheese, kale, cabbage, and peach cobbler, among other things.
She also said that people can bring a dish but they can’t linger in the kitchen:
“Only Patti can cook in the kitchen,” she said. “Nobody comes to the stove but Miss Patti. Cut up the onions, green peppers and celery early for me, and then go to the basement.”
On the flip side, Christina Milian dipped her fingers low into an innocent batch of mac & cheese in a baffling preparation technique that sent social media into a frenzy.
WHY IS CHRISTINA MILIAN STIRRING MAC N CHEESE WITH HER BARE HANDS????? 😭 pic.twitter.com/HrEQ4RYPl1
— MBali 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) November 24, 2022
Now, we could be wrong, but we’re pretty sure Auntie Patti wouldn’t recommend doing whatever Christina was doing to that Mac & Cheese.
sis touched the the sliding door, appliances and her hair …🤨☹️🫣 pic.twitter.com/gZ3NIqTc0O
— . (@chicagochay) November 25, 2022
Was your Thanksgiving giving this year? How many low vibrational plates did you smash? What items will you be copping on Black Friday/Cyber Monday? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest, wildest, and pettiest tweets from this year’s turkey day festivities on the flip.
Look at my cousins sweet potato pie 😂😂😂😂 I told her don’t even put this shit out tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Ah3BR8iiRX
— su’yung 🥢🥡 (@pretty_cellaa) November 24, 2022
I was singing at the dinner table and my niece did this💀 pic.twitter.com/crV63HBDBy
— Keith Holland (@KeithHollandd) November 25, 2022
Taylor Swift looked goodt on Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/GqAgSHdU6R
— jenny say quan (@_Cordelra_) November 25, 2022
we cookin yo shit on airplay rn https://t.co/rcGK8Q6Yif pic.twitter.com/ZfLvbANwgo
— feef (@hotcheetogal666) November 25, 2022
I done seen food being prepared in a washer and a bathtub and it ain’t even Noon yet https://t.co/706snO9yNf
— – (@580GeeBaby) November 24, 2022
Greens gonna taste like Garnier Fructis pic.twitter.com/AujC68FYS3
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 24, 2022
Continue Slideshow
“fix me another plate but say it’s for u” pic.twitter.com/Hj5bl3OHG1
— Luis Vercetti (@97Vercetti) November 24, 2022
My brother made the most upsetting pie I’ve ever had in my life pic.twitter.com/zqe7Ruk3co
— c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) November 25, 2022
me in the food line on thanksgiving 😂 pic.twitter.com/TylO8i7FlM
— Luis Vercetti (@97Vercetti) November 21, 2022
happy thanksgiving to the greatest post of all time pic.twitter.com/30jbCeWwOb
— @gloless (@gloIess) November 24, 2022
Homeless niggas when y’all hand them a frozen raw turkey pic.twitter.com/Zt9YVIyuaM
— Ocho (Saints suck) (Ada Main)⚜️ (@OchoBuckets) November 22, 2022
This might be your last thanksgiving enjoy https://t.co/0DUfEEPq7y
— IKE (@LORDMACC) November 24, 2022
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.