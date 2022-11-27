Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets From Thanksgiving 2022

Thanksgiving 2022!

Look at my cousins sweet potato pie 😂😂😂😂 I told her don’t even put this shit out tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Ah3BR8iiRX — su’yung 🥢🥡 (@pretty_cellaa) November 24, 2022

Two years after wearing pajama pants to the Zoomsgiving feast (that feels like forever ago), we’re back to gathering together with family in the name of thankfulness, low vibrational plates, and deeply discounted goods that make the holiday so special.

it’s that time of year again pic.twitter.com/Z7nzoJgt4V — RK Jackson | Atlanta 🛸 (@theerkj) November 24, 2022

Last year, we witnessed the resurgence of struggle plates on social media, bad bish turkeys getting BBLs, and astounding culinary creations from some of our fave celebs like prolific pie purveyor Patti LaBelle who continues to reign supreme in the kitchen.

The undisputed Queen of Thanksgiving was kind enough to share her extensive Thanksgiving spread including brisket, deep-fried turkeys, lobster mac and cheese, kale, cabbage, and peach cobbler, among other things.

She also said that people can bring a dish but they can’t linger in the kitchen:

“Only Patti can cook in the kitchen,” she said. “Nobody comes to the stove but Miss Patti. Cut up the onions, green peppers and celery early for me, and then go to the basement.”

On the flip side, Christina Milian dipped her fingers low into an innocent batch of mac & cheese in a baffling preparation technique that sent social media into a frenzy.

WHY IS CHRISTINA MILIAN STIRRING MAC N CHEESE WITH HER BARE HANDS????? 😭 pic.twitter.com/HrEQ4RYPl1 — MBali 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) November 24, 2022

Now, we could be wrong, but we’re pretty sure Auntie Patti wouldn’t recommend doing whatever Christina was doing to that Mac & Cheese.

sis touched the the sliding door, appliances and her hair …🤨☹️🫣 pic.twitter.com/gZ3NIqTc0O — . (@chicagochay) November 25, 2022

Was your Thanksgiving giving this year? How many low vibrational plates did you smash? What items will you be copping on Black Friday/Cyber Monday? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest, wildest, and pettiest tweets from this year’s turkey day festivities on the flip.