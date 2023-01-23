Forever FINE: Nia Long Stuns At Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal In Dubai, Extends Slay Streak

Forever FINE

No one is slaying like Nia Long who stunned yet again at the star-studded Grand Reveal event for Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal.

The 52-year-old stunner turned heads in a Taller Marmo feather trimmed dress just days after she was seemingly prowling at the star-studded You People premiere where she could be seen canoodling with a cheesing Omarion on the crowded carpet.

Long raised eyebrows by pulling Omarion, 38, into multiple photos with her and lingering hand-holding with the watermelon-munching singer who couldn’t be happier to be in her presence.

With rumors swirling, Long stopped by The Shade Room to address the buzzy moment that exploded across social media.

“Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF *kissy emoji*,” she wrote in the bustling comment section without actually denying that she has eyes for Omarion.

Interestingly, Nia dating Omarion would mean she’s dating the baby daddy of the woman (Apryl Jones) currently dating her Best Man BFF/almost boo Taye Diggs in an eyebrow-raising plot twist.

At this point, 2023 belongs to Nia Long who helped make history with smash hit The Best Man: The Final Chapters while starring in upcoming Netflix comedy You People and social media-centered thriller Missing where she plays Storm Reid‘s mother who disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boo.

“There are parts where you’re like, ‘What is happening?'” said Reid of Missing‘s twisty-turny script with Long adding, “And you’re almost embarrassed to ask because you’re like, ‘Am I the only one? Am I just not smart? Not that bright?'”

Long also teased the film’s valuable lessons, especially for single moms.

“I hope [they] know, do not get on dating apps,” she said jokingly. “There are so many other ways you can meet men. I’ll show you the ways.”

Missing is now playing in theaters everywhere.