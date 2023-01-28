Nia Long Is ‘Never Telling’ Who She’ll Date After Ime Udoka Break-Up

Nia Long is single and ready to mingle, but keeping her lips sealed about who makes the cut for her dating roster.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters star makes headlines every time she steps out with some handsome arm candy. However, according to People, Nia won’t share who she really has her eye on.

Nia was a guest on The Drew Berrymore Show to talk about starring in the new Kenya Barris comedy You People with Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, and Lauren London.

Since her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka’s very public cheating scandal, Nia’s life has been even more dramatic off-screen than on-screen. The couple split at the end of 2022 after 13 years together. Ime and Nia share a son, 11-year-old Kez Sunday Udoka. She is also the mother of Massai Zhivago Dorsey II with ex-fiancé Massai Z. Dorsey.

“I’ve managed to date people over the last few years and nobody knows!” Drew said, sipping her coffee while spilling a little tea.

“I have my eye on one person,” Nia confessed, but quickly added “I’m not saying! I’m never telling.” She laughed, leaving Drew on the edge of her seat. “She’s like ‘where’s the tea? Pour the tea, baby!'”

Now that the 52-year-old is back on the market, Drew gave her the low-down about dating on the low as a celebrity.

“It’s fun to have crushes. I like dating! I enjoy it very much,” Drew said.

Fellas, get your profiles right swipe-able fast! You just might have a chance after Drew’s advice.

“I’m so nervous. Are you on the dating apps?” the Missing star asked.

“Yes, I am! And they work because no one’s talking to you in real life. Everyone’s running home to the app! Like ‘I don’t want to be rejected in public. I’ll just do it in private,'” Drew joked.

The host went on to describe that the dating experience isn’t much different for her than anyone else on the dating apps. Somewhere in all the scrolling and swiping, Drew claims she “met some nice people on the apps.”

Nia was understandably skeptical. “I just want to know, what kind of guys are you meeting?”

Drew listed writers, directors, and fellow actors. Both women bonded over loving artists and musicians, but agreed that they care more about the credit score these days than a romanticized career.

Since the break-up, Nia set the rumors straight about getting her groove back with watermucci-munching Omarion at the You People premiere. The 52-year-old was also spotted in Dubai with Terrence J for Beyonce’s epic invite-only concert.

Don’t hurt ’em, Ms. Long!