TIDDAY TIME

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Marques Houston addressing reignited backlash over his controversial marriage, Hazel E getting clowned over her mother’s crispety crunchery mac & cheese, Chlöe Bailey clapping back at critics clowning her debut album sales, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Halle Berry making her return to the series after shattering social media with a thirst trap of her drinking wine while naked on a balcony.

I know that THANG purring like a walrus https://t.co/J8Jn33sn8s — #1 Solo Plair (@DustyWhoads) April 9, 2023

The 56-year-old baddie was showered with praise from fans and fellow celebs including Saweetie, Meagan Good, and Saweetie who stanned under Berry’s post that rocketed to over 600,000 likes.

‘Big Leo energy. That Part,’ wrote Good under the now-viral Instagram post that trended Easter weekend.

Naturally, haters emerged from the shadows with one in particular doing the absolute MOST over the post on Twitter.

“Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing,” he tweeted before getting dragged to Hell and back.

Imagine having this vanishing hairline, and this crusty goatee, and having anything to say about anyone let alone Halle Berry? https://t.co/aFreVBLR98 pic.twitter.com/bbwLXhgobL — Eliann, THEE Feyoncé (@MissAngryFlower) April 10, 2023

Berry (who continues to prove that she’s amazing at Twitter) brushed off the hate and responded with a random fun fact.

“Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?” she quote tweeted before pouring another glass of wine (well, that’s what we imagined she did next).

https://twitter.com/halleberry/status/1645252087372980224

This week’s compilation features Lori Harvey delivering heat along with Caresha and Draya Michele giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Joie Chavis, Ana Montana, and Tommie so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.