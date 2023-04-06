We have the meats!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Marques Houston finally addressing his controversial marriage, Issa Rae looking hella fantastic in Barbie plastic, Mo’Nique telling all her business in her new Netflix comedy, Jay Z, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian making the Forbes Billionaires list, social media brawling over the polarizing Angel Reese/Caitlin Clark saga, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with the City Girls making their return to the series after setting the stage ablaze at J. Cole‘s star-studded Dreamville Festival.

The dynamic duo showed OWT while exuding big baddie energy that sent the massive crowd into a frenzy.

Other notable performers included Usher, Burna Boy, Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, 6lack, the entire Dreamville Records roster, and more.

And he has hits for days! @Usher x #dreamvillefest 🎥: Evan Hammerman / The Parallel Agency pic.twitter.com/m6fkzDHT96 — Dreamville Fest (@Dreamvillefest) April 2, 2023

Closing out the event was special guest Drake who brought out a star-studded slew of special guests including Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and Lil Uzi Vert who shut the stage all the way down.

Drake brings out lil Wayne at dreamville fest 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MxsO2G4bo1 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 3, 2023

While exploring the grounds, attendees were able to immerse themselves in site-wide art installations, learn more about local community organizations along Nonprofit Row, enjoy surprise impromptu marching band performances, enjoy unparalleled views of Raleigh on the sky-high Ferris wheel, and support dozens of local vendors spread across the Dix Park festival grounds.

This week’s compilation features Cardi B delivering heat along with Rubi Rose and Chlöe Bailey giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Tahiry, Joie Chavis, and Summer Walker so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.