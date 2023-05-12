Ms. Monáe if ya nasty

Social media is ABLAZE over Janelle Monáe‘s cinematic aphrodisiac featuring sexy shenanigans from melanin-kissed baddies in a water-splashed pleasure paradise with toys, tongue-flicks, and tiddays. Lots of tiddays. Oh yes, it’s quite the massssterpiece.

Check out the screen-lickable visuals below:

And for those wondering if this is just a phase, well, it’s not.

Titties out for the next 15 years. 😝 — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) May 11, 2023

Monáe revealed that the super sexy single appears on her upcoming new album The Age of Pleasure–her first since 2018’s Dirty Computer.

“That song, ‘Lipstick Lover,’ I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I write this song years ago?’” said Monáe in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “Because if you know me… Today, I don’t have on any red lipstick, but I’m always in red lipstick. And there have been so many instances where I’ve made out with somebody at a party, and it’s dark. Nobody notices it. But when the lights come on, whoever I’ve made out with, lipstick all over their face.”

This latest sexplosion comes just a week after after she bawwwwdied her Met Gala afterparty in a buzzy black baekini that dominated the internet.

The intergalactic baddie stunned in a see-through Thom Browne dress before stripping down into a barely-there baddiefit that immediately went viral across social media.

In a quick Q&A with ESSENCE, Monáe revealed that “Jamaican food and sex” were the secret to her stunning physique that continues to elevate her to elite baddie status in Hollywood.

Once she was done slaying the Met, Monáe dazzled guests at thee afterparty that brought out Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Keke Palmer, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Jenna Ortega, Yara Shahidi, and more to the top-floor Boom Boom Room at The Standard, High Line in NYC.

Janelle Monae last night at the Met Gala 👀 pic.twitter.com/qVSefDni9o — BrandNewHipHop (@BrandN3wHipHop) May 2, 2023

And yes, a timeeee was had at the buzzy bash where Monáe performed her latest hit “Float” and jammed to the hip-moving vibes provided by Kaytranada.

Sheee is Fucking fabulous!! ⁦@JanelleMonae⁩ killing it at Boom standard hotel NYC after party #metgala pic.twitter.com/caM3U34Iva — Marc Bouwer (@MarcBouwer) May 2, 2023

