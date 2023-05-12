Ms. Monáe if ya nasty
Social media is ABLAZE over Janelle Monáe‘s cinematic aphrodisiac featuring sexy shenanigans from melanin-kissed baddies in a water-splashed pleasure paradise with toys, tongue-flicks, and tiddays. Lots of tiddays. Oh yes, it’s quite the massssterpiece.
Check out the screen-lickable visuals below:
And for those wondering if this is just a phase, well, it’s not.
Titties out for the next 15 years. 😝
— Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) May 11, 2023
Monáe revealed that the super sexy single appears on her upcoming new album The Age of Pleasure–her first since 2018’s Dirty Computer.
“That song, ‘Lipstick Lover,’ I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I write this song years ago?’” said Monáe in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.
“Because if you know me… Today, I don’t have on any red lipstick, but I’m always in red lipstick. And there have been so many instances where I’ve made out with somebody at a party, and it’s dark. Nobody notices it. But when the lights come on, whoever I’ve made out with, lipstick all over their face.”
This latest sexplosion comes just a week after after she bawwwwdied her Met Gala afterparty in a buzzy black baekini that dominated the internet.
The intergalactic baddie stunned in a see-through Thom Browne dress before stripping down into a barely-there baddiefit that immediately went viral across social media.
1942 Merlot 🍷 @JanelleMonae #MetGala pic.twitter.com/SgJAccc5iX
— BET (@BET) May 2, 2023
In a quick Q&A with ESSENCE, Monáe revealed that “Jamaican food and sex” were the secret to her stunning physique that continues to elevate her to elite baddie status in Hollywood.
Jamaican food and sex. HEARD you, Janelle! ✍🏾 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/IVVtkShVxh
— ESSENCE (@Essence) May 2, 2023
Once she was done slaying the Met, Monáe dazzled guests at thee afterparty that brought out Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Keke Palmer, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Jenna Ortega, Yara Shahidi, and more to the top-floor Boom Boom Room at The Standard, High Line in NYC.
Janelle Monae last night at the Met Gala 👀 pic.twitter.com/qVSefDni9o
— BrandNewHipHop (@BrandN3wHipHop) May 2, 2023
And yes, a timeeee was had at the buzzy bash where Monáe performed her latest hit “Float” and jammed to the hip-moving vibes provided by Kaytranada.
Sheee is Fucking fabulous!! @JanelleMonae killing it at Boom standard hotel NYC after party #metgala pic.twitter.com/caM3U34Iva
— Marc Bouwer (@MarcBouwer) May 2, 2023
How many times have you watched the new vide? Are you feel Janelle’s sexually free-spirited era? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the ‘Lipstick Lover’ on the flip.
Janelle Monae’s Video: pic.twitter.com/moemkQ96Zb
— I didn’t choose the Big Back Life. It chose me. (@Jocklaflair) May 11, 2023
Janelle Monae… please 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/GLb4AESe1g
— Chuck Todd's shamble bangs (@Drea_got_rage) May 10, 2023
nobody told me janelle monae was hiding them golden corral dinner rolls!!!!!!!!
— Zack Fox (@zackfox) May 12, 2023
Me after seeing that Janelle Monae tweet 😈 pic.twitter.com/IMY8KUSaQx
— Bee_Lee313 (@BeeLee313) May 10, 2023
Just saw that video of janelle monae… pic.twitter.com/9W5ksEQ02y
— Prison Mike (@NaadirIsmail98) May 11, 2023
Me: trying my absolute hardest to be productive at work
Janelle Monae: pic.twitter.com/zYLcX1r5cR
— JACK (@__JACK_______) May 11, 2023
Janelle Monae new video pic.twitter.com/FIb3v4ncCD
— Jared. (@Jayleejnr) May 11, 2023
Janelle Monae video got me like pic.twitter.com/hmmICksQgR
— 💙Head of the Table💙 (@wordplay_kid26) May 10, 2023
My arm after watching that Janelle Monae video pic.twitter.com/5G2V6oHYKf
— 4quest.👾 (@thinkpiecetribe) May 11, 2023
