How bute!
Two California rappers turned canoodlers were recently spotted kissing on a Cabo vacation.
YG and Saweetie are apparently dating and enjoying some sunshine in Mexico. The two who hail from Compton and The Bay respectively were spotted sharing smooches in a pool over Memorial Day weekend confirming dating rumors that have swirled around them for weeks.
Most recently, fans speculated that the two were an item after they were seen kicking it at Coachella in April.
YG was reportedly onstage watching Saweetie perform alongside Latto during the fest…
and later, they were spotted at LaLas in Indio, California.
Prior to that, Saweetie attended the “Big Bank” rapper’s all-red birthday bash at Melrose Place alongside the likes of A$AP Ferg, Tyga, Mustard, Offset and Bia.
So far neither one of them has spoken on their very obvious coupledom.
Saweetie And YG’s Previous Dating History
Saweetie previously dated Quavo from 2018 until 2021 when the “ICY GRL” hinted that her “Glacier Boy” boo cheated on her.
“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” wrote Saweetie. “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”
Following that footage of them having an altercation in an elevator surfaced.
As for YG, he previously dated Kehlani in 2019 after they made it official at New York Fashion Week.
They called it quits in early 2020 after YG was spotted cozying up to another woman and despite them releasing a lovey-dovey track together called “Konclusions.”
Just days after their single release, Kehlani hinted in a track titled “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” that YG was unfaithful.
She then confirmed their breakup to fans on social media before telling The Breakfast Club that the rapper cheated on her in a “deep and intricate” way.
Maybe he’s matured since then and he’s ready to be Saweetie’s (faithful) Bompton boo.
What do YOU think about Saweetie and YG making it official?
