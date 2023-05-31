Bossip Video

How bute!

Two California rappers turned canoodlers were recently spotted kissing on a Cabo vacation.

YG

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Jerritt Clark/ /Getty Images for 4Hunnid

YG  and Saweetie are apparently dating and enjoying some sunshine in Mexico. The two who hail from Compton and The Bay respectively were spotted sharing smooches in a pool over Memorial Day weekend confirming dating rumors that have swirled around them for weeks.

Most recently, fans speculated that the two were an item after they were seen kicking it at Coachella in April.

 

YG was reportedly onstage watching Saweetie perform alongside Latto during the fest…

2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Saweetie

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Coachella

and later, they were spotted at LaLas in Indio, California.

Prior to that, Saweetie attended the “Big Bank” rapper’s all-red birthday bash at Melrose Place alongside the likes of A$AP Ferg, Tyga, Mustard, Offset and Bia.

YG's Birthday

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for 4Hunnid

YG Hosts All Red Upscale Birthday Celebration at Melrose Place

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

So far neither one of them has spoken on their very obvious coupledom.

Saweetie And YG’s Previous Dating History

Saweetie previously dated Quavo from 2018 until 2021 when the “ICY GRL” hinted that her “Glacier Boy” boo cheated on her.

Saweetie and Quavo

Source: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency / SplashNews / Splash News

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” wrote Saweetie. “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Following that footage of them having an altercation in an elevator surfaced.

As for YG, he previously dated Kehlani in 2019 after they made it official at New York Fashion Week.

2019 Harper's Bazaar ICONS

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

They called it quits in early 2020 after YG was spotted cozying up to another woman and despite them releasing a lovey-dovey track together called “Konclusions.”

Play

Just days after their single release, Kehlani hinted in a track titled “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” that YG was unfaithful.

She then confirmed their breakup to fans on social media before telling The Breakfast Club that the rapper cheated on her in a “deep and intricate” way.

Maybe he’s matured since then and he’s ready to be Saweetie’s (faithful) Bompton boo.

YG x Saweetie

Source: Bennett Raglin/Vivien Killilea / Getty

What do YOU think about Saweetie and YG making it official?

