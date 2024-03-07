You know what it is!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week where Jeezy requested that estranged wife Jeannie Mai be barred from using her divorce lawyers, Cardi B seemingly responded to BIA’s social media shade, Stephen A. Smith revealed Jay Z checked him over Beyoncé comments, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with La La Anthony making her return to the series after serving looks during the BMF Season 3 promo tour.

In the highly anticipated season premiere, viewers of the hit STARZ series were reminded that Terry (Da’Vinchi) is still in love with Markisha (La La) despite the entanglement having potentially deadly ramifications.

After ignoring Saint’s warning to stay away from Boom’s wife, Saint does a drive-by on the couple leaving Markisha critically injured.

While Terry is worried about her while she’s in the hospital, the BMF boss’ pregnant baby’s mother Lawanda (Sydney Mitchell) is irate and couldn’t care less if Markisha is dead or alive.

“It’s called being in love,” said La La about the dicey entanglement in an interview with BOSSIP ahead of the premiere. I think we all do crazy things when we’re in love, and I think that’s why so many women can relate to the character and this dynamic because there’s so many elements of this relationship that are super toxic and dangerous, but at the core, there’s a genuine love and I think Markisha just always feels a responsibility to have to take care of Terry, and I think that’s part of the attraction, that she’s taking care of him and teaching him how to be a man. So I think that’s some of the things that keep her around.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Chlöe Bailey delivering heat along with Bernice Burgos and Bia giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Jae Galore, Kristiana King, Gracie Bon, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.