You know what it is!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week where Porsha Williams slapped Simon Guobadia with divorce papers, Tyler Perry’s paint-splattered erotic thriller Mea Culpa shattered social media, Ciara sizzled the SAG Awards with her post-baby bawwwdy, Hulu dropped first look photos from the long-awaited Freaknik Doc, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with LightSkin Keisha making her return to the series after stopping by our new Alright, So… Boom! podcast.

The rapper/actress opened up about everything from her stint on reality TV doing Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta to acting alongside Larenz Tate on Power Book II: Ghost.

She also opened up about her family life, plans for her baby shower, push present, and more.

“The baby shower is gonna be fie, and you know what’s gonna be fie? That Rotel dip!” she recalled saying during a conversation with her partner Coco Vango about the menu she wanted for the celebration of their newborn. “Listen, I don’t play about the menu. He was like, ‘Well, I just know people that could do this and do that or whatever.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t want none of that fancy a** shi*!’ I want the baby shower food. I can’t wait to get my chip in the Rotel dip.”

Later in the conversation, she opened up about acting on the STARZ series Power Book II: Ghost.

“It’s a little challenging because, our show, it’s like you gotta be a little bit more serious right, but we be having a ball off camera,” she said, adding, “But of course, being in the same room as Larenz Tate, you gotta be up on your game. Every time I see him, this man challenges me and he don’t even know it. He just knows all his lines! I kind of have that gift too. I know my stuff or whatever, all I got to do is look at it like once or twice and I just know it. But it’s just like, the way that he does it is just so natural. It’s so inspirational but I love it because I challenge myself to be able to become a better actress every single season.”

You can watch the full episode below:

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Jayda Wayda delivering heat along with Bernice Burgos and Mia Mercy giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Gracie Bon, Kris Summers, Zmeena Orr, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.