If you missed the 66th annual Grammys, we have you covered with a list of all the big winners.

On Sunday, “music’s biggest night” went down live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Trevor Noah held down the hosting duties for the 66th annual Grammys and his opening monologue was electric and hyped the crowd for the evening’s upcoming festivities.

After he kicked things off, the awards began and the ladies dominated the night.

SZA and Victoria Monét both received their flowers in the form of multiple award wins. Coco Jones took home the award for “Best R&B Performance” proving her acting and music talents are top-notch and Michelle Obama took home a Grammy for “Best Audiobook.”

If you missed the awards, you can view all the winners of the night below.

66th Annual Grammy Awards Winners List

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Midnights,” Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Victoria Monét

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Theron Thomas

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“Midnights,” Taylor Swift

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING

“Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan

BEST POP DANCE RECORDING

“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM

“Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9, 2022),” Fred again

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

“72 Seasons,” Metallica

BEST ROCK SONG

“Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“This Is Why,” Paramore

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE

“This Is Why,” Paramore

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

“The Record,” boygenius

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“ICU,” Coco Jones

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

“Good Morning,” PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol

BEST R&B SONG

“Snooze,” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe and Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

“SOS,” SZA

BEST R&B ALBUM

“Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

“All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

BEST RAP SONG

“Scientists & Engineers,” André Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore, and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane)

BEST RAP ALBUM

“Michael,” Killer Mike

BEST SPOKEN WORD POETRY ALBUM

“The Light Inside,” J. Ivy

BEST JAZZ PERFORMANCE

“Tight,” Samara Joy

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

“How Love Begins,” Nicole Zuraitis

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

“The Winds of Change,” Billy Childs

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM

“Basie Swings the Blues,” The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM

“El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2,” Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo

BEST ALTERNATIVE JAZZ ALBUM

“The Omnichord Real Book,” Meshell Ndegeocello

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

“Bewitched,” Laufey

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

“As We Speak,” Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

“Some Like It Hot,” Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks, and NaTasha Yvette Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen and Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer, and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

“Eve Was Black,” Allison Russell

BEST AMERICANA PERFORMANCE

“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

“Cast Iron Skillet,” Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit)

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

“Weathervanes,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM

“City of Gold,” Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

“All My Love for You,” Bobby Rush

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

“Blood Harmony,” Larkin Poe

BEST FOLK ALBUM

“Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live),” Joni Mitchell

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM

“New Beginnings,” Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band

“Live: Orpheum Theater Nola,” Lost Bayou Ramblers and Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (tie)

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG

“All Things,” Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

“Your Power,” Lecrae and Tasha Cobbs Leonard

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

“All Things New: Live in Orlando,” Tye Tribbett

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

“Church Clothes 4,” Lecrae

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM

“Echoes of the South,” Blind Boys of Alabama

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

“X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno

BEST MÚSICA URBANA ALBUM

“Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

“Vida Cotidiana,” Juanes

“De Todas Las Flores,” Natalia Lafourcade (tie)

BEST MÚSICA MEXICANA ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)

“Génesis,” Peso Pluma

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

“Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022),” Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado and Orquesta

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC PERFORMANCE

“Pashto,” Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE

“Water,” Tyla

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM

“This Moment,” Shakti

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

“Colors of Royal,” Julian Marley & Antaeus

BEST NEW AGE, AMBIENT, OR CHANT ALBUM

“So She Howls,” Carla Patullo featuring Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet

BEST CHILDREN’S MUSIC ALBUM

“We Grow Together Preschool Songs,” 123 Andrés

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

“What’s in a Name?” Dave Chappelle

BEST AUDIOBOOK, NARRATION, AND STORYTELLING RECORDING

“The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“Barbie: The Album” (Various Artists)

Read our story on the “Barbie” soundtrack.

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA (INCLUDES FILM AND TELEVISION)

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VIDEO GAMES AND OTHER INTERACTIVE MEDIA

“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor,” Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, composers

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie: The Album,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“I’m Only Sleeping” (The Beatles), Em Cooper, video director; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin and Laura Thomas, video producers

BEST MUSIC FILM

“Moonage Daydream” (David Bowie), Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer

Read our review of “Moonage Daydream.”

BEST RECORDING PACKAGE

“Stumpwork,” Luke Brooks and James Theseus Buck, art directors (Dry Cleaning)

BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE

“For the Birds: The Birdsong Project,” Jeri Heiden and John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists)

BEST ALBUM NOTES

“Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos,” Robert Gordon and Deanie Parker, album notes writers (Various Artists)

BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM

“Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos,” Robert Gordon, Deanie Parker, Cheryl Pawelski, Michele Smith and Mason Williams, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves, restoration engineer (Various Artists)

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL

“Jaguar II,” John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio “Teezio” Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue and Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Victoria Monét)

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL

“Contemporary American Composers,” David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti and Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL

Elaine Martone

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

“Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix),” Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode)

BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM

“The Diary of Alicia Keys,” George Massenburg and Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Alicia Keys and Ann Mincieli, immersive producers (Alicia Keys)

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION

“Helena’s Theme,” John Williams, composer (John Williams)

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA

“Folsom Prison Blues,” John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin and Roberto Luis Rodriguez, arrangers (The String Revolution featuring Tommy Emmanuel)

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS

“In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning,” Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye, Kendrick and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Jacob Collier)

BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE

“Adès: Dante,” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

BEST OPERA RECORDING

“Blanchard: Champion,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ryan Speedo Green, Latonia Moore and Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE

“Saariaho: Reconnaissance,” Nils Schweckendiek, conductor (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)

BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE

“Rough Magic,” Roomful of Teeth

BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO

“The American Project,” Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra)

BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM

“Walking in the Dark,” Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra)

BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM

“Passion for Bach and Coltrane,” Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith and A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown and Mark Dover, producers

BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION

“Montgomery: Rounds,” Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry and Roomful of Teeth)