A thirst trap a day keeps the stress away

Keyglock Playboy Birthday Celebration

Source: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Keyglock

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week where Yeehaw Yoncé shattered records with her grand ‘ole “Cowboy Carter” album, Simon Guobadia continued his petty divorce rampage against future ex-wife Porsha Williams, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ice Spice making her return to the series after trending over a lil public interaction with her pal Cardi B.

In a very silly and very brief social media spat, Cardi went back and forth with influencer Raymonte Cole after he called her Mexican when she has no Mexican heritage.

To prove her point, she said that Ice is Dominican just like her before Ice jumped in with some clarification.

In response, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper explained what was going on in more detail before wrapping things up in true Cardi fashion by asking Ice Spice to send their picture from the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

“I think there might be some confusion on what was said,” Cardi began. “I also used other Dominicans as an example because as you should know a lot of times we get clustered into one because of the language. Also can you send me that pic you took of me wit ya camera from vanity fair? Thank youuu.”

In response, Ice posted the pictures of them together at the Vanity Fair party, which Cardi later reshared with the addition of some hearts.

 

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Megan Thee Stallion delivering heat along with Kelis and India Love giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from the Clermont twins, Jada Fire, Gracie Bon, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

https://instagram.com/p/C5CTrTJP8Uk/

