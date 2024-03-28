The plot thiccccens

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week where Diddy’s homes were raided by federal agents, Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia traded serious accusations amid their messy divorce, Yeehaw Yoncé revealed her “Cowboy Carter” playlist, our fave Bad Boys returned in an explosive new trailer, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ari Fletcher making her return to the series after shattering social media with her long-awaited #CeilingChallenge video.

The famed Fashion Novette Ari Fletcher FINALLY dropped her long-awaited #CeilingChallenge video featuring copious cake-clapping, boisterous Birkin-flexing, and boo’d up baddie behavior in multiple scenes that immediately sent social media into a FRENZY.

https://twitter.com/DaFreaksHere_/status/1772476681007014357

Now, you may recall MoneyBagg Yo initially shutting down Ari’s video despite fans camping out on her IG page but it’s clear he’s a brilliant business man who used the hype surrounding his boo as promo for his upcoming single ‘Bussin’ featuring Rob49.

ari won the ceiling challenge, late or not pic.twitter.com/2Hycf82gjy — LAYBAE (@ItsRawdoll) March 25, 2024

Ari’s winning #CeilingChallenge comes months after professional InstaBaddies collectively clapped their cakes as part of the super viral challenge (first cousin of the ‘Bussit Challenge‘).

For those tardy to the p-poppin’ party, ‘Ceiling Challenge’ participants taped their phone to the ceiling of their residence (or wherever they were) and recorded themselves twerking to J.I.D.’s hit single “Surround Sound” featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate.

Oh yes, it was quite the show featuring Instagram’s thickest talent like Mia Mercy, Gracie Bon, and Brittany Renner who knows how to get the people going.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features SZA delivering heat along with Megan Thee Stallion and Kayla Nicole giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Dess Dior, Mia Mercy, Jai Nice, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.