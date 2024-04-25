BOW BOW BOW
Twerk enthusiast Ari Fletcher was back at it again with the cake-clapping shenanigans–this time, shattering social media with a viral video of her throwing that THANG to Sexyy Red‘s ‘Get It Sexyy’ during a recent club appearance.
Good googly moogly 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/oXq3cfWYra
— k (@yeaherkash) April 22, 2024
Naturally, social media exploded with thirst over the rewind-worthy video that can be enjoyed in multiple angles that we’ve provided below for your viewing pleasure.
https://twitter.com/DailyLoud/status/1782676280430756172
https://twitter.com/BaddieswithSwag/status/1783004320381772055
From my POV😮💨😍 https://t.co/hD0bjDf1m7 pic.twitter.com/C8hS5DAwQ0
— 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐆𝐀 (@beaugevonne) April 22, 2024
Oh yes, and slow-mo, of course.
Ari fletcher twerk pic.twitter.com/T4mH05wKoF
— follow for more (@Cloverwtff) April 22, 2024
This comes after the famed Fashion Novette FINALLY dropped her #CeilingChallenge video featuring copious cake-clapping, boisterous Birkin-flexing, and boo’d up baddie behavior in multiple scenes that immediately sent social media into a FRENZY.
“B U S S I N” ft . @rob49up 🔥🔥🔥
This Friday 3/29 🔥🔥🔥
SPEAK SEASON OFFICIALLY STARTS NOW !! THIS THE WARM UP !! pic.twitter.com/MBTeNsvsJX
— DA LARGEST (@MoneyBaggYo) March 25, 2024
Now, you may recall MoneyBagg Yo initially shutting down Ari’s video despite fans camping out on her IG page but it’s clear he’s a brilliant business man who used the hype surrounding his boo as promo for his upcoming single ‘Bussin’ featuring Rob49.
https://twitter.com/triipmag/status/1772710556312416335
Ari’s winning #CeilingChallenge comes months after professional InstaBaddies collectively clapped their cakes as part of the super viral challenge (first cousin of the ‘Bussit Challenge‘).
For those tardy to the p-poppin’ party, ‘Ceiling Challenge’ participants taped their phone to the ceiling of their residence (or wherever they were) and recorded themselves twerking to J.I.D.’s hit single “Surround Sound” featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate.
Who wins in a twerk contest between Ari or Meg? What other twerk anthems would you want to see Ari lend her talents to? Where do you rank Ari on the baddest Instabaddie list? Tell us down below and enjoy some of Ari’s hottest twerk videos on the flip.
Everythanggggg Bussin 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KaqFeAUpWu
— BaggxAri (@moneybaggyoxari) April 22, 2024
Ari Fletcher in Vegas 👀 pic.twitter.com/JffX10TLMT
— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 30, 2023
Continue Slideshow
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.