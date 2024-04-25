BOW BOW BOW

Twerk enthusiast Ari Fletcher was back at it again with the cake-clapping shenanigans–this time, shattering social media with a viral video of her throwing that THANG to Sexyy Red‘s ‘Get It Sexyy’ during a recent club appearance.

Naturally, social media exploded with thirst over the rewind-worthy video that can be enjoyed in multiple angles that we’ve provided below for your viewing pleasure.

Oh yes, and slow-mo, of course.

This comes after the famed Fashion Novette FINALLY dropped her #CeilingChallenge video featuring copious cake-clapping, boisterous Birkin-flexing, and boo’d up baddie behavior in multiple scenes that immediately sent social media into a FRENZY.

“B U S S I N” ft . @rob49up 🔥🔥🔥

Now, you may recall MoneyBagg Yo initially shutting down Ari’s video despite fans camping out on her IG page but it’s clear he’s a brilliant business man who used the hype surrounding his boo as promo for his upcoming single ‘Bussin’ featuring Rob49.

Ari’s winning #CeilingChallenge comes months after professional InstaBaddies collectively clapped their cakes as part of the super viral challenge (first cousin of the ‘Bussit Challenge‘).

For those tardy to the p-poppin’ party, ‘Ceiling Challenge’ participants taped their phone to the ceiling of their residence (or wherever they were) and recorded themselves twerking to J.I.D.’s hit single “Surround Sound” featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate.

Who wins in a twerk contest between Ari or Meg? What other twerk anthems would you want to see Ari lend her talents to? Where do you rank Ari on the baddest Instabaddie list? Tell us down below and enjoy some of Ari’s hottest twerk videos on the flip.