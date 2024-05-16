Hi.

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by Love Is Blind star Clay Gravesande debuted his somethingship with Celina Powell, Bravo announcing the new RHOA cast, Kendrick Lamar’s wife Whitney Alford breaking her silence amid the messy Drake beef, Cardi B confessing she’s not dropping a new album this year, Andre 3000 addressing a possible Outkast reunion, Disney World revealing the grand opening date for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion making her return to the series after kicking off her Hot Girl Summer Tour in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The sold out tour-opener set the tone for Meg’s first-ever headlining tour alongside GloRilla as a special guest. Check out some flicks from the show below:

To date, the 35-date Hot Girl Summer Tour has sold nearly 280,000 tickets and sold out 18 arena stops. Additional shows have also been announced in Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston.

The U.S leg wraps in San Francisco on June 23 and the international leg of Megan’s tour begins in Glasgow, Scotland on July 4 before stopping in France, Germany, Ireland, and The O2 in London for the tour finale.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Teyana Taylor delivering heat along with Chlöe Bailey and JT giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Chinese Kitty, Marissa Da’Nae, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.