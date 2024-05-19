Saweetie may be an Icy Girl now, but things weren’t always so fabulous for the famed rapper.
During a recent press stop at Power 106 in Los Angeles, the USC graduate revealed that she was homeless after leaving college.
“I remember I was too like proud to tell like my friends and my family that I had no where to stay. And I was literally like couch surfing, but it was cool because people always wanted me around,” she said. “I didn’t have to worry about having a place to stay. My homegirls knew what was going on but I never wanted to take up space in someone’s house. So I would keep my closet in my car.”
While others were moving into the job force, Saweetie was making the tough choice to go full-throttle after her dreams of becoming a rapper.
“I could either get a job, but as a graduate, most of us are looking for full-time jobs. But if I’m full-time I’m working 40 hours a week and if I’m doing 40 hours a week that’s the same thing as going to school, so if I’m doing that I’m not doing music,” she said. “So I just had to give myself a deadline.”
Her recent media stops have been in promotion for her new summer anthem, “NANi,” which she previewed in April.
The fun song is all about having a good time with the gworlssss, as usual. Saweetie seems to be paying no never mind to the rumors tossed around between Chris Brown and her ex-boyfriend Quavo.
She did release a freestyle on Instagram addressing the speculations and let people know to mind the business that pays them.
“They tryna figure out who I’m f****** girl its none of ya concern,” she says in the track.
I KNOW THAT’S RIGHT.
